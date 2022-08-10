Draft tourism work plan to be reviewed by industry - Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022 - 16:36

The tourism industry is looking forward to engaging with the Government on the Industry Transformation Better Work Action Plan released for consultation today, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash has released the draft He Mahere Tiaki Kaimahi - Better Work Action Plan, which has been developed by a Leadership Group that includes tourism industry representatives.

It builds on recent work by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Tourism Futures Taskforce, Climate Change Commission, and others.

"A recent survey carried out by TIA found that getting the right people in the right place in the right roles is the biggest concern for tourism employers around the country. The survey showed that 75% of tourism businesses are currently recruiting, and 58% of roles on offer are full time positions," TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram says.

"A group of industry leaders has put considerable time and energy into developing the draft document. TIA will be actively taking part in the consultation process, with the objective of building a more sustainable workforce model for our members and individuals who choose to build their career in tourism."

Tourism has fantastic career opportunities in every part of the country and an enormous variety of roles are available for those interested in joining the industry as it rebuilds, Ms Ingram says.