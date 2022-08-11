Award category will 'shine a light' on workplace diversity and inclusion in Te Tai Tokerau

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 10:00

Entries are open until 16 September 2022 for the Te Mana Oranga Trust Workplace Diversity and Inclusion award category for this year’s NorthChamber Northland Business Excellence Awards.

Kamo-based Sunshine Homes won the category award last year. Sunshine Homes owner Brett says he encourages businesses to enter the awards.

"Winning was a surprise but it was a really positive experience to hear about other businesses offering people similar opportunities," says Brett.

"It was also lovely for the people in my team to have the chance to share their personal story and thank the people in their lives who have helped them on their journey."

Sunshine Homes builds transportable homes employing four-five teams of three people per team consisting of a team leader builder, an experienced hammer hand, and a trainee/apprentice. Working with Te Whatu Ora - Te Tai Tokerau and its IPS (Individual placement and support) team, Sunshine Homes has offered placements to four job seekers, two of whom have begun apprenticeships with the business in addition to work it has done over many years with people via the probation service.

IPS is a specific type of supported employment programme (co-funded by Te Whatu Ora - Te Tai Tokerau and the Ministry of Social Development) that was originally developed for people experiencing mental health and addiction issues receiving services from community mental health teams. IPS offers intensive, individually tailored support to help people find a job of their choosing, and ongoing support for the employer and employee to help ensure the person keeps their job.

"I’d be quite happy to discuss offering placements like this with any other business owners," says Brett. "I believe people deserve a second chance, whether it’s drugs or alcohol or mental health, they need to be helped through it."

Vocational Professional Leader for Te Whatu Ora - Te Tai Tokerau, Richard Bell, says that employment is a really significant health intervention within the mental health and addictions sector. "Employers like Sunshine Homes are crucially important to this process and we would love to see more businesses offering opportunities like this with our support as needed."

Te Mana Oranga Trust is sponsoring the award category again this year. Te Mana Oranga is an IPS employment provider in the Mid North and Far North. Reg Peterson, Business Manager for Te Mana Oranga, says the Trust is delighted to continue its support for the award because it shines a light on how transformational it can be when people are supported into employment.

"It’s very much about helping people to get back on their feet," says Reg. "Employment is often one of the biggest hurdles. We’ve seen the huge impact it makes for them and their families, in terms of maintaining their own wellbeing. We want to reward companies that have policies in place and that are aware of the challenges that employees face and are prepared to take them on anyway."

Sunshine Homes employee Eugene Glassco has the final word about what employment means for him. "It means I get to live a normal life like everyone else," says Eugene.

The awards presentation and celebration evening is on 4 November 2022. For more details about how to enter go to https://www.northlandbusinessawards.co.nz/