Clarksons finds 'missing piece' to new technology unit

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 10:42

In their continued plans to achieve diversification across New Zealand, electrical, property maintenance, and fuel service provider, Clarksons recently established Clarksons Technology. "In our business, we look after electrical, the fuels, and everything else on-site," says Clarksons’ Managing Director, David Clarkson. "The last thing missing was the Point of Sale."

Clarkson notes that they had the arms and legs needed to maintain point of sales at service stations, but they were missing the knowledge. As their offering grew, they were having to turn down more and more requests for this type of work, to the point where it could no longer be ignored.

The Point of Sales (POS) systems experts at Maverick Technology has been delivering solutions to their clients since 2014, catering to the likes of Fonterra and Farro. Owner Chris Chinnamunian himself has an impressive amount of experience, even at one point working with Ingram Micro.

"My philosophy with Maverick has always been based on listening to what my clients need, and not just offering them a point-blank solution," says Chinnamunian. "I created Maverick to help people answer their most pressing questions, like ‘What components do I need for a point of sale system?’, ‘How do I choose the right one?’ and ‘What are the consequences of choosing the wrong one?’." The Clarksons team had known Maverick and Chinnamunian and had even considered joining forces for large-scale projects. However, when the pandemic hit, Maverick felt its challenges and suddenly became in need of a pair of arms and legs. Like Clarksons, they were finding they had to turn work away because of this.

Luckily, Clarksons was in need of a knowledgeable business like Maverick to kickstart their new technology solutions offering. Chinnamunian says, "Not only did Clarksons have the bodies we need, but they were already doing everything else at fuel stations. Maverick is the final piece of Clarksons’ puzzle."

"By bringing in Maverick, we’re now able to make Clarksons Technology fully available for all retail," says Clarkson. Clarksons Technology will be jointly run by Chinnamunian and technical support manager Grant Black.