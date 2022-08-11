Regions holding up relatively well on real estate front - Century 21 NZ

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 14:01

"Many regions remain up on last year which is the best news out of the latest real estate figures. It’s also promising that first-home buyers are returning to the market, but more should be enabled to get on the property ladder," says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Mr Kearins comments follow REINZ releasing its Monthly Property Report for July - a month which saw median house prices across New Zealand decrease 1.8% annually. At $810,000, the national median house price is down from $825,000 in July 2021. Month-on-month saw a 4.7% decrease compared to June.

REINZ reported: ‘In more affordable regions, we have continued to see significant growth compared to larger markets such as Auckland and Wellington… Agents across the country report they are starting to see demand return from first-home buyers in the market and some are seeing renewed interest from investors.’

"When you exclude Auckland from these latest numbers, the median price for the rest of New Zealand has increased 4.5%, with the likes of Waikato up 8.0% on this time last year. Century 21’s offices in the regions continue to report some solid results as the more affordable parts of the country are now getting picked over," says Mr Kearins.

Across New Zealand, the number of residential property sales in July decreased annually by 36.7%, from 7,391 in July 2021 to 4,678. At the same time, the total number of properties available for sale nationally increased by 107.8%, from 12,684 in July 2021 to 26,358.

"Overall, sales activity has continued to slow with people showing greater caution. Subsequently, softening demand is leading to an increased volume of stock on the market. As REINZ observe, it’s not a result of distressed vendors. Rather, buyers are simply stepping back with lending restrictions not helping," he says.

Recently the Century 21 leader called on the Government to formally review the impact of the new regulations on mortgage applications and make further changes if required. He noted while it was encouraging that the Government had made tweaks, the hurdles remain too high for many Kiwis seeking a mortgage.

Since the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) regulations and a Responsible Lending Code took effect on 1 December 2021, the number of new mortgage approvals has fallen significantly.

"Many very backable young Kiwis, with solid incomes, are missing out on property purchases just when a softening market is creating great opportunities for them. Lending regulations are critical, but they must also be workable. I’m not convinced the Government has quite got the balance right yet," says Tim Kearins.

