Best laughs, best mayo, best night - Best Foods

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 15:48

"I can’t remember the last time I laughed so consistently for an hour," is what was overheard after The Comedy Mixtape, curated and MC’d by Pax Assadi, and headlined by the self-proclaimed "humble king of comedy" Tofiga Fepulea’i, at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau.

Organised by NZ Comedy Trust (producers of the NZ Comedy Fest) and Best Foods mayo, The Comedy Mixtape was a sensational show, bringing a huge night of laughs to South Auckland, and featuring an all-brown lineup of New Zealand’s biggest comedians and hottest emerging talent - Bubbah, David Correos, Bailey Poching, Courtney Dawson and her Dad Heta, Janaye Henry, Kura Turuwhenua, Natalie Samy, Sowmya Hiremath, and Ed Amon.

The Best Foods trailer was on site serving free sliders and fries with mayo before the show, crowds were busy guessing how many mayo jars it took to build the ‘Best Seat in the House’ and everyone went home with free mayo! Not surprising after Tofiga spent half his set talking about Pasifika people’s love of mayo - "mayo to Pasifika food is like spice to Indian food."

It was clear the comedians had big fans and proud family in the audience, which added high energy to the show unlike any other. The crowd cheered wildly for every comedian, and you could hear people cracking their own jokes in-between sets. It’s hard not to laugh when Pax Assadi is making jokes about his wife and she’s sitting in front of you burying her face in her hands.

Don’t worry if you missed it. The show was recorded and will be televised on Three later in the year.