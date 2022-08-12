Tamaki Makaurau 'welcomes return of cruise'

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 08:30

The first cruise ship in two and a half years will today receive a warm welcome to TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland including a tugboat water salute, special offers from downtown businesses, and more.

Mayor Phil Goff says it will be great for Auckland to have tourists and international visitors back in the city.

"The lockdowns and border closures, while necessary to protect New Zealand from COVID-19, have had a significant impact on businesses throughout Auckland, particularly in the city centre," he says.

"The return of cruise ships bringing international visitors will provide a welcome economic boost to affected businesses, particularly in the hospitality and accommodation sectors. It will also help enhance the vibrancy of our city with more people shopping, dining and spending time in our rejuvenated downtown.

"Returning visitors will be able to enjoy the significant upgrades we have completed in our city centre over the past two years, such as Te Komititanga, the public square outside Commercial Bay; the upgraded Quay Street and new harbourfront park, the improved Karangahape Road, and more.

"Despite the impact of the pandemic, Auckland is becoming a truly world-class, vibrant and people-friendly place to visit, and I’m pleased to welcome passengers on the Pacific Explorer to our city."

Welcome return of international visitor spend:

Pam Ford, Director of Investment and Industry at TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited says, "It’s exciting to be welcoming cruise ships back to TÄmaki Makaurau and extending our manaakitanga to international manuhiri who will bring much needed spend and vibrancy back to central Auckland. This is great news for central city businesses and tourism operators"

Ford says the city centre has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and business and tourism operators welcome international tourists returning.

"Prior to the pandemic, 20 per cent of spending in the city centre stemmed from international visitors, and many of the 140,000 workers are still working from home."

"Expenditure from cruise ships coming into Auckland more than doubled between 2015 and 2020, tipping over $200 million in the year ended June 2020; and two thirds of expenditure comes directly from cruise ship visitors benefitting local businesses."

A warm welcome to the first ship:

The Pacific Explorer will dock at Queens Wharf at approximately 9am, becoming the first arrival since the new Zealand’s maritime border opened at 11.59pm on 31 July 2022.

"We have been coordinating with industry, central city businesses and across Auckland Council to offer a warm welcome for the ship and passengers this Friday, and for the summer season ahead," says Ford.

The Sky Tower was lit in anticipation overnight, and the city centre welcome includes free coffee for all in Takutai Square thanks to Britomart Group and live music and Honest Chocolat goodies at Commercial Bay.

TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited has also coordinated volunteers to welcome and help direct passengers to ensure they make the most of their time in TÄmaki Makaurau.

Ports of Auckland Chief Executive Roger Gray says the whole team - including Sparky, the world’s first e-tug boat - are excited to welcome back the cruise industry. "The Ports of Auckland team is excited to welcome the first cruise ship back to Auckland on August 12 and we’re working with our partners and the cruise line to ensure a great Auckland experience for passengers. It’s been in a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, but we are ready, and look forward to more cruise visits this summer and the resumption of a thriving cruise industry."

A busy season ahead:

"The season proper will begin in October and the first summer season back is set to be busy with more than 100 ships scheduled until the end of March 2023, with further scheduled over the winter season too," says Ford.

As New Zealand's primary exchange point, Auckland’s economy benefits from passengers staying longer in the region as they get on and off ships that are on ‘turnaround’, which is also when the ship is provisioned by local suppliers. Currently, there are 39 ports calls for Auckland that are ‘turnaround’ and 27 port calls when ships will stay overnight, offering passengers longer stays in the region to enjoy tourism, hospitality and retail opportunities.