Cruise returns to NZ waters - New Zealand Cruise Association

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 11:49

Today is a momentous occasion for the New Zealand cruise industry as the first cruise ship since March 2020, the Pacific Explorer, arrives in Auckland.

"We can expect once again to see an increased vibrancy in downtown as passengers come ashore ready to savour the delights of our biggest city," New Zealand Cruise Association Chief Executive Officer Kevin O’Sullivan says.

The return of cruise will be welcomed by many communities around the country, especially those regions where cruise makes up a large part of their tourism like Northland, Gisborne, New Plymouth, Picton, Timaru and Rakiura Stewart Island, Mr O’Sullivan says.

"The main cruise season begins in mid-October, but today’s arrival signals that cruise is back in Aotearoa New Zealand. It is the first of many visits that will demonstrate the value that cruise injects into our regional economies as port calls return to numbers last seen in 2019-20."

NZCA’s annual Conference returns next week too - this year in Auckland at the Aotea Centre on 18 August, bringing international cruise line executives and local players to town to talk cruise.