Beauty business 'makes waves' post Covid

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 14:57

Beauty entrepreneur and mother of three defies the odds and grows her cosmetic tattoo beauty business post covid. Wjdan has digitised her business, growing her customer database, up levelling her social media, and now pioneering her own certification education courses to empower other woman to run their own businesses.

Wjdan is middle eastern and migrated to New Zealand. She faced and has overcome many cultural barriers and challenges yet has pioneered a thriving successful business with raving fans. As many SME’s were shutting up shop, Wjdan learnt how to test, adjust, and pivot her business creating an online and in person courses to teach cosmetic tattooing.

The keys to the young entrepreneur’s success have been her positive thinking, hunger, international qualifications, and ability to understand and leverage the power of social media to reach potential clients while building digital pathways.

"It’s been a lot of hard work, sweat and tears to become a business owner and great cosmetic tattoo brow artist. I’m excited to encourage other woman and business owners to build confidence and to see the opportunities online that Covid presents and teach them how to push through challenges and build businesses that they love" says Wjdan.

Glam by Wjdan’s courses not only teach her craft but business, marketing, customer service and sales fundamentals to help students graduate and thrive with on-going support.