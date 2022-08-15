IT and tourism specialists support youth tourism conference

Monday, 15 August, 2022 - 09:57

Supporting a conference showcasing the value of the backpacker and adventure tourism sectors of New Zealand was a ‘no brainer’ for IT specialists Both Brains.

The theme of the upcoming BYATA (Backpacker Youth Adventure Tourism Association) conference in Auckland is ‘reconnecting with the world’, embracing high-value youth within the rebuild of tourism.

And it’s a theme that resonates with Both Brains General Manager Jenni Powell, who has a strong tourism background and chaired BYATA until March 2021.

Queenstown-based Both Brains has signed up as a silver sponsor for the conference, which is being held in Auckland on August 25-26.

Both Brains are Microsoft 365 and Azure experts providing consulting and IT support services to a wide range of businesses.

"We’re stoked to support the BYATA conference and have the opportunity to engage with tourism leaders within this key sector, especially with current challenges the industry is facing," says Jenni.

"With limited staff resource, low budgets post covid, and still so many operational moving parts to a business, it’s really important to use modern technology to your advantage. Azure cloud environments enable businesses to scale rapidly on demand, as well as minimising costs during quiet periods, the perfect solution for seasonal tourism businesses.

"Both Brains has the expertise to help businesses streamline internal processes and use the right applications to offer support, rather than adding to the workload.

"With the right technology solutions in place, tourism businesses have less down time and more time to concentrate on delivering the amazing service the industry is known for.

"It’s especially important for ‘reconnecting the world’."

BYATA Chair Chris Sperring says they are "extra excited" to have Both Brains come on board as a silver sponsor for the 11th annual BYATA Conference.

"We really appreciate that Both Brains sees value in committing to its support of and representation at the youngest and freshest tourism conference on the circuit," he says.

"Now more than ever, collaboration and connectedness between sectors and businesses is how Aotearoa will bounce back, following two very barren years while borders have been closed to international visitors.

"We’re so looking forward to hosting everyone at conference and getting back to sharing stories face to face, which is what this sector of the industry is built on."