Shadow Board recommends the Reserve Bank hikes the OCR by 50 basis points

Monday, 15 August, 2022 - 11:02

There was a range of views amongst the Shadow Board members on what the Reserve Bank of New Zealand should do with the Official Cash Rate (OCR) over the coming year. However, the majority view was that a 50 basis points OCR increase in the August meeting is warranted, with only two members recommending a different quantum of tightening (25 basis points and 75 basis points each). Shadow Board members highlighted the strong inflation pressures in the New Zealand economy as justification for their recommendation for further tightening over the coming year.

Regarding where the OCR should be in a year, Shadow Board members’ views ranged from 3 percent to 4.25 percent. Inflation is the main concern, with the disagreement centring on the amount of tightening required to bring inflation back to the Reserve Bank’s 1 to 3 percent inflation target band. Some members noted the risks of a hard landing for the economy from a sharp rise in interest rates. Signs of slowing in parts of the New Zealand economy highlight the balancing act faced by the Reserve Bank in controlling inflation in the current supply-constrained environment.