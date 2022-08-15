The Co-operative Bank scores a triple banking award win

Monday, 15 August, 2022 - 13:12

The Co-operative Bank has pulled off a remarkable trifecta win with customers, being voted Kiwis’ favourite bank, home loan and credit card provider for the year.

The wins come at a time Kiwi households are under immense pressure, with Canstar’s research showing more than a third (36%) saying they worry about their finances. That figure breaks through 40% for all those aged under 40. The research also shows how prudent we are being with our cash, with significant numbers overpaying their mortgages and carefully managing credit card debt.

Canstar’s Consumer Pulse research, longitudinal data that takes the financial ‘pulse of the nation’, shows how rapidly concerns have increased around basic items such as groceries.

In just over 12 months - to March this year - the number of Kiwis saying the price of groceries is their biggest financial worry has nearly doubled, to 20%. This spikes to around a quarter of those in the middle-age brackets, as families get hit with rising costs from all sides.

At a time of such financial strain, a customer’s relationship with their bank takes on greater importance, including whether they feel ‘looked after’ in times of struggle.

The Co-operative Bank was awarded 5 stars by its customers across key Drivers of Satisfaction for its banking award, including customer service, ability to meet banking needs, and communication. It also received 5 stars for value for money, digital communication and overall satisfaction.

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said the survey responses showed how much customers increasingly value personal service in their banking. This has been a trend in recent years, and has become particularly important for Kiwis given the financial uncertainty and strains of recent times.

"Kiwis are increasingly looking for a banking partner that understands and meets their needs, rather than one that simply provides excellent products.

"The survey shows The Co-operative Bank's members feel most satisfied with their bank across all satisfaction variables that we surveyed, and as such topped the rankings for this award. We congratulate the team for this success."

The Co-operative Bank Chief Executive Mark Wilkshire said taking out the awards again recognises the bank’s efforts to put customers first.

"It’s great to take out these awards for the second year running - we are a New Zealand bank that competes on service. Our customers are our owners, so we are all about ensuring we have market-leading products and services. Being independently rated for the most satisfied customers shows that we are a real alternative to the big four Australian-owned banks."

Customers’ appreciation of personal service was also shown in The Co-operative Bank’s wins of the home loans and credit card awards. Customer service was the main Driver of Satisfaction for both home loans and credit card customers.

The Co-operative Bank swept 5 star ratings across all Drivers of Satisfaction in both categories - something no other bank achieved.

In the home loan category, customer service was followed by application and loan settlement, value for money and communication as the key Drivers of Satisfaction.

The survey again showed the pressure Kiwi households are under, with nearly 40% saying they are worried about being able to afford their mortgages as interest rates rise. Despite that, New Zealanders remain diligent about paying down their mortgages, with nearly 40% making more than the minimum payments required on their mortgages. Furthermore, one in five make lump sum repayments, and 40% prioritise paying off their mortgages over making other investments.

The credit cards category also gave key insights into Kiwis’ financial situations. Nearly one in five are worried about their credit card debts, but more than half pay off their credit card each month.

Furthermore, nearly 40% use their credit cards for day-to-day purchases which, when managed correctly, can be an effective way to structure cashflow.