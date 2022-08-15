|
[ login or create an account ]
Whittaker’s special edition Miraka KirÄ«mi (Creamy Milk) block produced to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori (MÄori Language Week, 12-18 September) will for the first time this year be available for purchase in stores nationwide.
While Whittaker’s have produced their 33% Koko Miraka KirÄ«mi tiakarete (33% Cocoa Creamy Milk chocolate) with the label translated into te Reo MÄori for this annual celebration since 2020, it has previously only been available in limited quantities through social media competitions with Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers.
Co-Chief Operating Officer, Matt Whittaker says as a New Zealand family-owned business that makes all of its world-class chocolate at its one factory in Porirua, Whittaker’s is proud to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori.
"We are delighted to extend our celebration this year by making our limited edition Miraka KirÄ«mi label more widely available, as well as through a number of other staff initiatives," says Matt.
The Miraka KirÄ«mi blocks will be available in stores nationwide from Monday 22 August for a limited time. The label has been translated into te Reo with support and guidance from the MÄori Language Commission, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.
"We’re pleased to take part in this week of celebration to help revitalise te Reo MÄori, and we hope that Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers will enjoy sharing a block of Miraka KirÄ«mi with their friends and whÄnau," says Matt.
Whittaker’s classic Miraka KirÄ«mi (Creamy Milk) chocolate is Rainforest Alliance Certified™, as is their entire range of products that are crafted with Ghanaian cocoa beans.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice