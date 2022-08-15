Monday, 15 August, 2022 - 14:38

Whittaker’s special edition Miraka KirÄ«mi (Creamy Milk) block produced to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori (MÄori Language Week, 12-18 September) will for the first time this year be available for purchase in stores nationwide.

While Whittaker’s have produced their 33% Koko Miraka KirÄ«mi tiakarete (33% Cocoa Creamy Milk chocolate) with the label translated into te Reo MÄori for this annual celebration since 2020, it has previously only been available in limited quantities through social media competitions with Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers.

Co-Chief Operating Officer, Matt Whittaker says as a New Zealand family-owned business that makes all of its world-class chocolate at its one factory in Porirua, Whittaker’s is proud to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori.

"We are delighted to extend our celebration this year by making our limited edition Miraka KirÄ«mi label more widely available, as well as through a number of other staff initiatives," says Matt.

The Miraka KirÄ«mi blocks will be available in stores nationwide from Monday 22 August for a limited time. The label has been translated into te Reo with support and guidance from the MÄori Language Commission, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.

"We’re pleased to take part in this week of celebration to help revitalise te Reo MÄori, and we hope that Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers will enjoy sharing a block of Miraka KirÄ«mi with their friends and whÄnau," says Matt.

Whittaker’s classic Miraka KirÄ«mi (Creamy Milk) chocolate is Rainforest Alliance Certified™, as is their entire range of products that are crafted with Ghanaian cocoa beans.