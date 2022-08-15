AA Insurance CEO Chris Curtin to retire in December 2022

Monday, 15 August, 2022 - 15:24

After 28 years at the helm of AA Insurance, Chief Executive Chris Curtin is set to retire at the end of 2022, concluding nearly three decades of exceptional service.

Under Mr Curtin’s leadership, AA Insurance has grown from a start-up venture, to one of the country’s largest and most-respected insurers - employing over 1,000 people and providing more than one million policies to over half-a-million New Zealanders.

"Chris has built this company from the ground up and his imprint on this business speaks for itself," said AA Insurance Chair, Doug McTaggart. "Under his leadership, AA Insurance has consistently achieved outstanding results and exceeded expectations, and now dominates a vast array of independent industry awards and honours - including being voted Reader’s Digest most trusted general insurer for over a decade, consistently ranking inside the top ten in the Corporate Reputation Index and ranking among New Zealand’s best places to work.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish to thank Chris for his hard work and dedication over the years, and to acknowledge his unique ability to inspire others to go above and beyond. We have been extraordinarily lucky to have Chris lead our business for so long. We will miss him and wish him and his family all the very best for his retirement," he said.

Chris Curtin said it was always going to be a difficult decision to leave AA Insurance, but the time is right to hand over the reins to the next generation of leaders.

"It’s been an honour to lead our talented leadership team and work alongside so many others who share my passion for creating outstanding customer experiences and building a team culture that genuinely empowers our people to thrive.

"After 28 years, I will undoubtedly miss the people and the company we built together, but I’m equally as excited to see our remarkable team drive our brand and business forward.

"It’s been a pleasure working closely with Doug and our Board, who have been inspirational in their support and guidance along the way," Mr Curtin said.

The Board of Directors have commenced a search for a replacement CEO.