Kiwi workers reveal new working from home habits

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 - 08:32

The neighbourhood walks enjoyed by New Zealanders during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 have come to an end for two thirds of Kiwi workers who have continued working from home.

And while working from home was originally heralded as an opportunity to improve work-life-balance, a high number of Kiwi workers have admitted to developing intrinsic unhealthy habits.

An August survey of 974 workers by Frog Recruitment revealed workers at home have relaxed their exercise routine, snack more, and avoid dressing up in work attire since the lockdowns ended.

Despite time gained by not commuting to and from a workplace, a whopping 69 percent of workers either have not found extra time to exercise while working at home, or ‘can’t be bothered’.

And while 28 percent of home workers make a kitchen-stop for lunch, 72 percent of those surveyed admitted extra visits to the fridge for lunch and several snacks throughout the day have increased since working from home (WFH).

Frog Recruitment Managing Director Shannon Barlow says in addition to opening up a smorgasbord of snacks, there is another upside to WFH life.

"Sartorially, Kiwi workers are prioritising their comfort - with only five percent of workers wearing their normal office footwear when at home. Going barefoot is the most popular option for 45 percent of recipients, with slippers being a close second and worn by 37 percent of those working at home.

"We encourage casual work wardrobes because when people are in comfortable attire, they will feel more relaxed and the natural flow-on is productivity increases."

Barlow says COVID-19 lockdowns have transformed where and how we are working, but managers should be mindful of the changing attitudes and shifts in discipline around their peoples’ health and wellness - mental and physical.

"An example of the shifting attitudes is the lockdown walk - the exercise ritual that workers took immense joy in at the beginning of the pandemic have reduced to just 35 percent of workers continuing their lockdown exercise.

"Burnout has become the catch cry of the pandemic working world. The antidote to burnout, after reducing work load, is exercise and good nutrition."

Supply chain issues, inflation and COVID work absences, are some of the reasons 68% of workers are feeling more burnt out than they did 12 months ago. Managers will be aware of these impacts on their people, and they can help reduce the burden by supporting people to adopt healthy habits when working remotely.

She suggests initiating daily step challenges, group stretch sessions before video meetings or even ‘co-worker walking meetings’ to get employees moving again.

"For businesses to successfully thrive in the hybrid work model, it is essential to plan a sustainable work and life flow.

"Check in with your team and establish if they are happy in their flow. As managers of people who are increasingly WFH, our duty of care doesn’t stop at the office door. By supporting your workforce to move more at home, they’ll feel stimulated by exercise, return to their desks more engaged and this will ultimately boost productivity for your business."