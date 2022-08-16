Reducing transport emissions requires a plan, not just aspirations - Auckland business

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 - 09:00

Auckland businesses say the Council’s transport emissions reduction pathway is heavy on aspiration and light on substance, and that Aucklanders will need to be given a far more complete picture of costs and benefits and alternative approaches before decisions are made.

Auckland Business Forum Chair Simon Bridges says the pathway falls well short of being a proper plan.

"There’s still no detail on how the targets will be achieved, what the cost will be, or how the benefits compare with other possible approaches. Until we see this sort of information, it doesn’t count for a great deal," he says.

In particular, says Mr Bridges, Council doesn’t seem to have its head around just how much economic and social impact the sorts of changes that are envisaged would have.

"Reducing vehicle travel by 50%, for instance, would deal a massive blow to economic activity and social connectivity," he says. "Especially if new charges are applied - over and above congestion pricing - to get people out of cars, which is exactly what the Government and Auckland Transport say will be required. The impact would be crippling."

Mr Bridges says Aucklanders now need to see a plan that gives these issues proper consideration, and that reviews the Council’s underlying strategy when it comes to reducing emissions.

"In terms of distance, the vast bulk of the travel that Aucklanders do is in cars and trucks, and that’s going to remain the case well into the future. That means that the greatest progress on emissions reduction is going to come from getting more people into low- and zero-emissions vehicles.

"Surely this is where our energy should be concentrated, ahead of massive infrastructure spending to get people onto public transport, walking and cycling?"

Action to bring down emissions needs to be urgent, he says, but it still needs to be well targeted, and focused on delivering the greatest possible benefit for the money spent.