Population growth lowest since 1986 - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 - 11:46

New Zealand's resident population provisionally grew by 12,700 or 0.2 percent over the year, to reach 5.12 million at 30 June 2022, Stats NZ said today.

This is the lowest annual growth rate since June 1986 when the population barely changed (0.0 percent).

New Zealand’s population change is a combination of natural increase (births minus deaths) and net migration (migrant arrivals minus migrant departures).

"The net migration loss combined with a lower natural increase has resulted in this low level of population growth," population estimates and projections acting manager Rebekah Hennessey said.

Population growth lowest since 1986 National population estimates: At 30 June 2022