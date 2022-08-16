MATES in Construction signs first local government partnership

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 - 12:52

Whanganui District Council has signed up to a partnership with MATES in Construction (MATES), for training and support services to promote mental health and suicide awareness among construction workers.

MATES will work alongside Whanganui District Council staff to lift their knowledge of mental health and suicide prevention.

Chief executive David Langford says, "The council is a big player in the Whanganui construction sector. We work with contractors on our projects, local tradies maintain all our facilities and our building inspectors are out on the jobsite with local builders every day.

"The partnership with MATES means council staff will be able to support Whanganui builders and tradies who might be struggling. This is particularly important now with inflation and supply chain issues making life extra tough for the sector."

David Langford says MATES will also be looking to work across council-led projects, to ensure good mental health supports are spread across the broader Whanganui area.

He says, "We are delighted to have formalised this partnership this week and to be taking this important step as a council."

Mates in Construction (MATES) was started in New Zealand in November 2019, in response to the alarming number of suicides in the industry. The organisation provides early intervention training and support services that promote mental health and suicide awareness and encourage help-offering and help-seeking among construction workers.

MATES chief executive Victoria McArthur says the organisation is thrilled to be welcoming Whanganui District Council as a Premium Partner.

"This is the first local government entity to become a partner," she says, "and this really demonstrates how forward thinking this region is.

"Whanganui District Council has a long-term strategic plan to grow infrastructure that provides a foundation for building strong and resilient communities. Included in this vision is the wellbeing of everybody involved, creating communities of people who can support each other."

Victoria McArthur says, "The construction industry continues to have the highest number of suicides across all industries in this country, so to have our first council taking on this leadership role is tremendous."

"This is an exciting venture to be a part of and we are looking forward to working with David and the team in Whanganui."

Since its inception, MATES in New Zealand has:

- Inducted more than 34,000 workers into the General Awareness Training programme

- Delivered the programme onto 687 sites.

- Supported 576 case management clients by connecting them into the right supports

- Trained 1727 people as Connectors.

- Gained the support of 152 industry organisations.