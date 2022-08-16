DWN2023 Conference: Exciting partnership announced

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 - 14:54

The Dairy Women’s Network 2023 conference (DWN2023) naming rights partner is today announced as Landpro.

The Landpro DWN2023 conference will be held in Invercargill on 3 and 4 May 2023 and will be a must go-to event on the calendar of hundreds of passionate dairy farmers.

Jules Benton, Dairy Women’s Network CEO says "Our conferences are known for boldly tackling real and relevant topics. Topics that matter now and for the future.

"They are a chance to connect, learn and share while making sure the dairy industry and its people are celebrated. Having Landpro as our naming rights partner aligned with this perfectly.

"Landpro’s values to be collaborative, honest and be your best (and have fun along the way) resonated with DWN and our conference theme this year to be Brighter. Braver. Bolder. No matter where each of us are in the supply chain, we are all working together.

CEO Jason Harvey-Wills says "we are really excited to be a partner with DWN and support the conference. We’ve been working for more than 15-years to empower farmers on their business journey, and see, every day, the work of these tireless women. They are an inspiration.

"More than half our employees are fantastic, high-achieving women too and this was just another reason we strongly support DWN. We are looking forward to connecting with women in the industry at the DWN2023 conference".

The Landpro DWN2023 conference has been created around four pillars; Our Farm, Our Business, Our Community and Our Industry.

"We are led from the ground up, and we must make sure that our farmers are leading the charge into the future with confidence. We are in this together. I’m really excited about the future and know that the amazing women in our sector who come to the conference in May will leave brighter, braver and bolder", says Jules Benton.

There are a few sponsorship opportunities still available for the conference, please contact DWN for more information.