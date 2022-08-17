Waitomo Group announces first sub-tenants of Ruakura Superhub Fuel Stop

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 - 08:01

Hamilton-based independent fuel supplier Waitomo Group has today announced McDonald’s and KFC will be the first sub-tenants for its flagship service centre under development at the Tainui Group Holdings’ Ruakura Superhub.

"We’re stoked to have signed an agreement with both McDonald’s Restaurants (NZ) Ltd and Restaurants Brands Limited to develop their quick-service restaurants adjacent to our flagship service centre at Ruakura. These sites cement our collective commitment to the Waikato, and it’s great to see our partners recognise the growth and development opportunities the Ruakura Superhub will deliver to the region as much as Waitomo does.

"The service centre development is our largest project to date in our 75-year history, and it will reflect the scale and quality that the Ruakura Superhub, as a project of national significance, requires," said Waitomo Group Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby.

Positioned adjacent to the Waikato Expressway, the full-service Waitomo Group flagship site will be accessible via the Ruakura interchange and will incorporate a Waitomo Fuel Stop with alternative energy options including hydrogen refueling and EV charging stations, as well as commercial truck refueling lanes. A touch-free carwash and other retail options, including a café and a convenience store will round out the offerings.

Once fully developed, the Ruakura Superhub is estimated to accommodate 6,000-12,000 jobs and will have significant social and economic benefits for Waikato iwi, Hamilton, the region and New Zealand as a whole.

The McDonald’s site will open before Christmas and will include a drive-thru restaurant with 75 indoor seats, self-ordering kiosks and a Play Place.

"We’re excited to be given the opportunity to be part of the Ruakura Superhub and can’t wait to open to the public" said McDonald’s Development Manager Nick Kirton.

Restaurant Brands Limited, operating under their KFC banner, is set to open at the end of the year and employ up to 35 locals.

"The Ruakura Superhub is an exciting new development and we’re thrilled to be part of it." said Restaurant Brands Limited CEO (New Zealand) Arif Khan.

Chris Joblin, CEO of Tainui Group Holdings, acknowledged the great work that Waitomo Group was doing to provide a quality service centre for Ruakura Superhub where tenants, local residents and Waikato Expressway travellers would be well served with a range of fuel and food options.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Waitomo Group, a long-standing, successful local business with deep roots in the region and a strong connection to our iwi through Jimmy as a tribal member."

Earthworks for the new Waitomo Group service centre are underway and construction of the site has kicked off.

With 20 refueling positions including separate high-flow diesel commercial lanes, once opened the new service centre will offer Unleaded 91, Premium Diesel and GoClear - a diesel exhaust additive. EV

chargers and a touch-free carwash will also be available by the end of the year, with hydrogen refueling to follow in the future.

A project of national significance, the Ruakura Superhub is amongst New Zealand’s largest developments, spanning logistics, industrial, retail and residential development areas.

Located within the "golden triangle" for New Zealand’s supply chain, it will be anchored by a 30-hectare inland port, with the first 17-hectare stage under construction by Tainui Group Holdings and Port of Tauranga in a 50/50 joint venture. Tenants of the Superhub include Kmart, Maersk, Big Chill Distribution and The PBT Group.