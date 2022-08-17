'Wet winter conditions produce variable results'

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 - 11:14

Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 127 fewer farm sales (-33.8%) for the three months ended July 2022 than for the three months ended July 2021. Overall, there were 249 farm sales in the three months ended July 2022, compared to 331 farm sales for the three months ended June 2022 (-24.8%), and 376 farm sales for the three months ended July 2021.

1,590 farms were sold in the year to July 2022, 289 fewer than were sold in the year to July 2021, with 3% more Dairy farms, 31% fewer Dairy Support, 25% fewer Grazing farms, 13.5% fewer Finishing farms and 19.4% fewer Arable farms sold over the same period.

The median price per hectare for all farms sold in the three months to July 2022 was $27,220 compared to $27,180 recorded for three months ended July 2021 (+0.1%). The median price per hectare decreased 2.9% compared to June 2022.

The REINZ All Farm Price Index decreased 2.4% in the three months to July 2022 compared to the three months to June 2022. Compared to the three months ending July 2021 the REINZ All Farm Price Index increased 13.9%. The REINZ All Farm Price Index adjusts for differences in farm size, location, and farming type, unlike the median price per hectare, which does not adjust for these factors.

One region recorded an increase in the number of farm sales for the three months ended July 2022 compared to the three months ended July 2021, being Southland (+8 sales).

Northland (-22 sales) and Bay of Plenty and Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay (-18 sales) recorded the biggest decreases in sales. Compared to the three months ended June 2022, one region recorded an increase in sales, being Auckland (+3 sales).

Brian Peacocke, Rural Spokesman at REINZ says: "Sales statistics for the three-month period ending July 2022 indicate a significant reduction in farm sales throughout the country, being 45% down on the same period last year (2021) and 29% down on the July period two years ago (2020).

"The combination of the wettest July for many years and the mid-winter temperatures clearly impacted on the enthusiasm within the rural sector to transact, and when the external factors of inflation, rampant cost escalation and increasing interest rates are added to the mix, the outcome was somewhat inevitable.

"Despite the above, whilst an easing in the milk price is being signaled, the end of season return looks good and will offset to a degree the negative issues mentioned above.

"Returns from beef and lamb remain strong, with steadily increasing prices for store cattle now reflecting a shortage of supply brought about in part by the strong drought-induced rate of slaughter experienced during the autumn and early winter.

"Current strong returns for horticulture and vegetable products are good news for producers, albeit not necessarily sufficient to offset the shortage and cost of labour being experienced throughout the rural sector. Regrettably, such high prices are not necessarily good news for the broad range of consumers.

"Trading banks confirm enthusiasm for future business, but that position appears at times to conflict with conditions relating to the uptake of funds by those seeking financial accommodation.

"Having canvassed opinion within the rural sector to quite an extent, it is clear caution prevails within the industry, and there is an underlying and increasing degree of resentment regarding the mix of economic constraints and environmental impositions emanating from what would appear to be a less than sympathetic central authority," he concludes.

Points of Interest around the country during the month of July include the following:

Northland/Auckland

A steady well-spread run of sales of finishing properties throughout Northland; reduced numbers of grazing units and as would be expected for July, no sales of dairy farms.

Auckland registered light activity in both dry-stock sectors.

Waikato/King Country/Taupo

Like their northern neighbours, registrable activity in the finishing and grazing sectors, with strong prices paid for good finishing units, that activity being spread from Hauraki to the

Matamata, Waipa and Otorohanga districts.

Quiet in the Taupo district.

Bay of Plenty/Rotorua

Quieter activity but good prices achieved for G3 Kiwi fruit orchards in the Te Puke district; one larger dairy farm sale in the Rotoma district.

Very quiet in the Rotorua and Reporoa districts.

Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay

Two sales of larger grazing properties on the East Coast portion of the Gisborne district.

Good prices paid for finishing units in Central Hawke’s Bay, light activity on orchards west of

Napier.

Taranaki

A light smattering of activity covering dairy, finishing and grazing units in the New Plymouth and South Taranaki districts.

Manawatu/Whanganui/Tararua

A continuation of the general theme with quieter results on dry stock properties in the Rangitikei and Manawatu districts but in contrast, strong sales of grazing units in the Tararua region.

Wairarapa/Wellington

Improved results from last month with steady activity on finishing and grazing properties in the Masterton and South Wairarapa districts.

Very quiet around Horowhenua and Wellington.

Nelson/Marlborough/Tasman

Very subdued in this region with just one sale of a finishing unit in the Tasman district of Wakefield.

Canterbury/West Coast

Well spread albeit reduced activity with sales of finishing, grazing, dairy and deer properties across the Christchurch, Selwyn, Ashburton and Timaru districts.

West Coast remained in blissful winter dormancy.

Otago

A steady run of sales of grazing properties where subdued prices prevailed, with activity spread across the Waitaki, Dunedin and Clutha districts.

Southland

In defiance of the national trend, a credible burst of activity at solid prices on finishing and grazing properties, well spread across the Gore and Southland districts.

In July 2022, Finishing farms accounted for a 40% share of all sales. Grazing farms accounted for 29% of all sales, Dairy farms accounted for 9% of all sales and Horticulture farms accounted for 8% of all sales. These four property types accounted for 86% of all sales during the three months ended July 2022.

Dairy farms

For the three months ended July 2022, the median sales price per hectare for dairy farms was $38,880 (22 properties), compared to $36,755 (46 properties) for the three months ended June 2022, and $35,740 (36 properties) for the three months ended July 2021. The median price per hectare for dairy farms has increased 8.8% over the past 12 months. The median dairy farm size for the three months ended July 2022 was 94 hectares.

On a price per kilo of milk solids basis the median sales price was $36.94 per kg of milk solids for the three months ended July 2022, compared to $35.94 per kg of milk solids for the three months ended June 2022 (+2.8%), and $33.30 per kg of milk solids for the three months ended July 2021 (+10.9%).

The REINZ Dairy Farm Price Index decreased 7.2% in the three months to July 2022 compared to the three months to June 2022. Compared to July 2021, the REINZ Dairy Farm Price Index increased 1.8%. The REINZ Dairy Farm Price Index adjusts for differences in farm size and location compared to the median price per hectare, which does not adjust for these factors.

Finishing farms

For the three months ended July 2022, the median sale price per hectare for finishing farms was $35,540 (99 properties), compared to $38,230 (117 properties) for the three months ended June 2022, and $33,445 (125 properties) for the three months ended July 2021. The median price per hectare for finishing farms has increased 6.3% over the past 12 months.

The median finishing farm size for the three months ended July 2022 was 43 hectares.

Grazing farms

For the three months ended July 2022, the median sales price per hectare for grazing farms was $13,530 (73 properties), compared to $13,290 (88 properties) for the three months ended June 2022 and $11,905 (116 properties) for the three months ended July 2021. The median price per hectare for grazing farms has increased 13.6% over the past 12 months.

The median grazing farm size for the three months ended July 2022 was 210 hectares.

Horticulture farms

For the three months ended July 2022, the median sales price per hectare for horticulture farms was $435,420 (21 properties), compared to $526,585 (26 properties) for the three months ended June 2022 and $247,250 (47 properties) for the three months ended July 2021. The median price per hectare for horticulture farms has increased 76.1% over the past 12 months. The median horticulture farm size for the three months ended July 2022 was 7 hectares.