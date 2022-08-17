Weekly earnings rise as more in full-time employment - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 - 11:46

Median weekly earnings from wages and salaries rose by 8.8 percent to $1,189 in the year to the June 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

The 8.8 percent annual increase in median weekly earnings from wages and salaries was the largest annual increase since the series began in 1998.

Women’s median weekly earnings increased by $95 (up 9.9 percent) to $1,055 in the year to the June 2022 quarter, also the highest annual percentage increase on record. Median weekly earnings for men increased by $73 (up 5.9 percent) over the year to $1,320.

"The large increase in median weekly earnings for women this year coincided with more women working full-time and fewer in part-time employment," labour market manager Malak Shafik said.

More full-time workers and fewer part-time workers

Over the year to the June 2022 quarter, the number of full-time wage and salary earners increased by 102,300 (up 5.9 percent) to 1,848,600, while the number of part-time earners decreased by 38,200 (down 7.9 percent) to 442,300.

Increases in full-time earners came from both women and men, up 58,900 and 43,300, respectively. In total, there were 816,800 female and 1,031,700 male full-time earners.

The decrease in part-time workers, on the other hand, came primarily from women, down 27,800, as women make up a larger proportion of the part-time workforce.

"Weekly earnings come from two factors - how much someone is earning per hour, and how many hours they work. Over the year, hourly earnings for men and women rose similarly, but there was a bigger shift in the proportion of women working full-time that meant their weekly earnings rose more sharply," Ms. Shafik said.

Median hourly earnings grow, gender pay gap unchanged

Median hourly earnings from wages and salaries rose by 6.8 percent (up $1.90) to $29.66 per hour in the year to the June 2022 quarter. This was the largest annual percent change in median hourly earnings since the series began in 1998.

Similar increases were seen in average ordinary time hourly earnings, as measured by the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES), which rose 6.4 percent in the year ended June 2022 to reach $36.97 per hour.

Annual wage inflation rises to 3.4 percent has more information on labour cost index (LCI) and QES measures of wage increases as measured through business surveys.

For women, median hourly earnings from wages and salaries increased 6.2 percent in the year to the June 2022 quarter to $28.00, while median hourly earnings from wages and salaries for men rose 6.4 percent over the year to reach to $30.85.

This puts the gender pay gap for the June 2022 quarter at 9.2 percent.

"The gender pay gap is based on median hourly earnings, so it’s not affected by women working more hours," Ms. Shafik said.

"Similar increases in median hourly earnings for both men and women meant that the gender pay gap remained relatively unchanged over the year."

Incomes from government transfers increase

Median weekly incomes from government transfers rose by 8.3 percent (up $31) to $402 in the June 2022 quarter, the largest annual percent increase since the series began in 1998. Government transfers includes income from New Zealand Superannuation and Veteran’s Pension, student allowance, and transfers from Inland Revenue, and Work and Income.

Weekly earnings rise as more in full-time employment Labour market statistics (income): June 2022 quarter