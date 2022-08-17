Persistent labour market gaps remain for disabled people - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 - 11:47

While unemployment was low overall in the June 2022 quarter, disabled people were still experiencing unemployment at higher rates than non-disabled people, Stats NZ said today.

The unemployment rate for disabled people aged 15 and over was 6.8 percent, compared with 3.1 percent for non-disabled people.

The incidence of disability increases with age, which means older people are disproportionately represented in disability data. People aged 65 years and over are also less likely to participate in the labour market. These differences can distort comparisons between disabled and non-disabled people’s labour market outcomes, so we recommend focusing on the 15-64-years age group.

When restricted to those aged 15-64 years, the unemployment rate was 7.9 percent for disabled people and 3.3 percent for non-disabled people.

Unemployment gap

The term ‘gap’ is used to refer to the differences between disabled and non-disabled people. The unemployment gap, which is the difference in unemployment rates for these groups, was 4.6 percentage points for 15-64-year-olds in the June 2022 quarter.

"Although the unemployment rate for disabled people has been trending down since the series began in 2017, reflecting national declines, the unemployment gap between disabled and non-disabled people remains persistent," labour market manager Malak Shafik said.

Underutilisation and participation rates

The underutilisation rate for disabled people aged 15-64-years was 21.5 percent, compared with 8.9 percent for non-disabled people in the same age range.

"In a broader measure of untapped labour market participation, disabled people were more likely to be underutilised than non-disabled people," Ms Shafik said. "This includes those who were unemployed, as well as those who were underemployed, unavailable jobseekers, or not looking for work despite being available and wanting a job."

The likelihood of disabled people participating in the labour force or being employed was much lower than non-disabled people.

For those aged 15-64 years, the labour force participation rate was 45.0 percent for disabled people and 83.1 percent for non-disabled people.

For that same age group, 41.5 percent of disabled people were working, compared with 80.4 percent of non-disabled people.

Earnings unchanged

Despite strong annual growth in wages and salaries nationally, there were no significant increases to either the hourly or weekly median earnings for disabled wage and salary earners, in the year to the June-2022 quarter. This was true for the 15-64-years age group, and the total working age population (15 years and over).

See Labour market statistics (income): June 2022 quarter for more income statistics.

Who is disabled?

The Household Labour Force Survey (HLFS) uses the Washington Group Short Set of questions (WGSS) to identify people who are more likely to experience restricted participation in society because of difficulties they have performing basic functional activities. These activities are seeing, hearing, walking or climbing stairs, remembering or concentrating, self-care, and communicating.

These questions allow outcomes to be compared for disabled and non-disabled people, although it should be noted not all disabled people are represented by the WGSS.

Text alternative for Labour market activity by disability status, people aged 15-64 years, June 2022 quarter

This diagram shows measures for the labour market in a series of rows. Details about each measure and how it is derived are in boxes between the rates (percent) for disabled people (on the left) and non-disabled (on the right) The gap between disabled and non-disabled rates is shown as percentage points. The last row shows the difference in median weekly income for disabled and non-disabled, in dollars.

Labour force participation rate is labour force divided by working-age population: 45.0 percent disabled and 83.1 percent non-disabled, with a gap of 38.1 percentage points.

Employment rate is employed divided by working-age population: 41.5 percent disabled and 80.4 percent non-disabled, with a gap of 38.9 percentage points.

Unemployment rate is unemployed divided by labour force: 7.9 percent disabled and 3.3 percent non-disabled, with a gap of 4.6 percentage points.

Underutilisation rate is total underutilised divided by extended labour force: 21.5 percent disabled and 8.9 percent non-disabled, with a gap of 12.6 percentage points.

Median weekly income from wages and salaries: $960 disabled and $1,200 non-disabled, with a gap of $240.

