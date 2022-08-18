'Kiwi business selected to join HubSpot's prestigious elite partner program'

Thursday, 18 August, 2022 - 11:27

Digital sales and marketing agency Concentrate has been appointed a HubSpot elite solutions partner, joining the top tier of the thousands of companies selling and supporting the HubSpot CRM platform globally.

‘’As one of HubSpot’s first partners in Asia-Pacific, Concentrate has played a key role in our growth in this region," says Brian Garvey, VP of the Solutions Partner Program for HubSpot.

‘’Becoming a HubSpot elite solutions partner means Concentrate are ideally placed to continue their mission of helping B2B technology and SaaS companies grow better with the HubSpot CRM platform.’’

Concentrate formed New Zealand’s first HubSpot User Group, and Managing Director Owen Scott was appointed as the country’s first HubSpot Customer Training Accredited partner.

‘’B2B technology and SaaS companies across the region need to use the right tech to sell their tech," says Owen Scott, "HubSpot is the ideal CRM platform to drive their growth, and they back it up with an outstanding partner programme.

‘’We’re delighted to join the elite tier of HubSpot’s global partner community, as it means we can bring even more of the combined resources of HubSpot and Concentrate to benefit our customers.’’