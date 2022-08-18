New appointments at Cooper and Company

Thursday, 18 August, 2022 - 14:06

Two hospitality experts are stepping into newly created ‘cluster roles’ at The Hotel Britomart, Auckland, and The Landing Residences, Bay of Islands.

Cameron Taylor, who has been working as sales leader at The Hotel Britomart has been promoted to a new role as Head of Hospitality Sales, working across The Hotel Britomart, The Landing Residences, MV Ata Rangi and The Tasting Room at The Landing Wines. "In his tenure with the hotel, Cam has had many successes securing corporate contracts, leisure sales, and group business and has led the charge to raise occupancy levels to new heights with each passing month," says Garth Solly, director of hospitality for Cooper and Company, and general manager for The Landing hospitality.

Prior to his time with The Hotel Britomart, Cameron was a senior member of the regional sales team with Accor NZ, Fiji and French Polynesia and previously held the Trade Partnerships role for Tourism Fiji. Cameron stepped into his new role on Monday 15 August.

Rochelle Gray will also join The Hotel Britomart and The Landing Residences as Head of Hospitality Marketing, starting Monday 5 September. Rochelle comes from a successful tenure as Director of Marketing for Cordis Auckland (previously The Langham Auckland), during which she launched the new Pinnacle Tower and a new restaurant and bar at the property.

Before moving into hospitality, Rochelle held senior marketing roles at M2 Magazine, Bauer Media Group, Westfield NZ, DMG World Media and NZ Wines and Spirits. "Rochelle’s diverse, media-heavy background will be a strong support for us as we continue to seek ways to promote and market our hospitality brands," says Garth Solly.

Both Cameron and Rochelle will be based at The Hotel Britomart.

The two new "cluster" roles are designed to increase integration of the various businesses owned and operated by Cooper and Company, which include the Britomart precinct on Auckland’s downtown harbourfront, The Hotel Britomart, which stands within the precinct, The Landing, a 1000-acre heritage property in the Bay of Islands, which is home to four luxury guest Residences, The Landing Wines, a boutique winery and tasting room that is open to the public by appointment, and MV Ata Rangi, an 82-foot luxury charter launch.