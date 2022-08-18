Wynn Williams recognised in NZ Law Awards

Thursday, 18 August, 2022 - 14:59

Wynn Williams is proud to announce two of the Firm’s partners are finalists in this year’s New Zealand Law Awards.

Philip Maw has been selected as a finalist in the category of Managing Partner of the Year (for firms with ≤100 lawyers) and Alice Balme is a finalist in the Young Private Practice Lawyer category.

In addition to this, partner Hayley Buckley, who leads the Firm’s Corporate Advisory and Transactions team, has been selected to be part of the judging panel for this year’s awards.

Wynn Williams’ Chief Operating Officer Matthew Jones says this is a great acknowledgement of the esteem in which these lawyers are held within the industry.

"The New Zealand Law Awards are a true reflection of excellence in the legal profession. To have two of our partners announced as finalists, and another asked to be a judge, demonstrates our standing in the industry."

Philip has been Managing Partner at the Firm since 2018, leading the team based across TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland, Åtautahi Christchurch and TÄhuna Queenstown.

"Philip’s leadership has resulted in unprecedented growth and success of individuals, of teams, and of the Firm. He has championed continuous improvement of a diverse, inclusive, and flexible workplace - all amid the challenges of a global pandemic," says Jones.

At just 33 years’ old, Alice was the foundation partner of the Firm’s TÄhuna Queenstown office and is a specialist local government and environment and planning lawyer.

"In the past 12 months, Alice has led the opening of our Queenstown practice and has achieved outstanding results for her clients. Her governance and strategic counsel are behind some of the most transformative local government activity in the country, including her role advising Te Tai o Poutini Plan Committee on a new combined district plan for all of the West Coast," adds Jones.

Winners of the New Zealand Law Awards 2022 will be announced in early November.