Enjoy an elevated membership experience with Cathay

Thursday, 18 August, 2022 - 15:23

Cathay is delighted to announce that from today, members can enjoy the best of Marco Polo Club and Asia Miles under one Cathay membership programme. Members will have more options to earn and redeem Asia Miles and Status Points - formerly known as Marco Polo Club Points - to unlock even more exclusive privileges when travelling or spending with Cathay.

Under the elevated membership programme, members will continue to enjoy the travel awards they value most while being able to explore the full potential of Cathay through curated lifestyle offerings and experiences. Cathay has been expanding its lifestyle offerings in payment, dining, shopping, holidays and wellness, and currently has over 800 partners to provide unique experiences for members (offerings may differ by market). In the coming few months, exclusive travel and lifestyle offers and experiences will be rolled out just for Cathay members.

Director Customer Lifestyle Paul Smitton said: "As a home-grown airline from Hong Kong, we have been connecting our home city to the world and have grown together with our members for more than 75 years. Our world has evolved in the past few years, with changing expectations for travel and lifestyle. We continue to listen to our members and to invest in new experiences to help them move forward in life.

"We wanted to make it easier for members to get the most out of Cathay. That’s why we have simplified the programmes and evolved our membership to provide more benefits and choices that elevate our members’ lives, both on the ground and in the air, keeping everything they know and love about Cathay whilst innovating for the future. We want to thank our community of over 12 million members for their ongoing loyalty and support over the years."

To make it as easy as possible for members to get the best out of the programme, Cathay is enhancing its digital experience, from its curated website to the Cathay mobile app, enabling members to access their membership card, earn and redeem Asia Miles, accrue Status Points, as well as access the latest unique offerings all in one place. New members can sign up to Cathay through a simplified process with no joining fee and immediately access a range of member benefits and rewards through these digital platforms.

The elevated membership programme has a simple four-tier structure of Diamond, Gold, Silver and Green. Current Marco Polo Club Diamond, Gold and Silver members will directly transition into the corresponding Cathay status with automatic status renewal through 2022. Meanwhile, current Marco Polo Club Green and Asia Miles members will transition into Cathay Green members.

Under Cathay, members have more ways to maintain and collect Status Points on the ground and in the air, such as with Cathay’s co-branded credit cards. All Cathay members can enjoy certain benefits, such as priority check-in, with even more benefits available at higher status tiers. Members in Hong Kong can renew and upgrade their status by spending with the co-branded credit cards, as well as earn Asia Miles when they shop, dine, fly and book holidays.

Cathay is introducing new ways for members to boost their miles, enabling Silver members and above to earn more miles when they shop, dine or travel with Cathay. Special rates on miles will also be offered to eligible members when they use Miles Plus Cash, providing more flexibility to spend miles.

Please visit our website to explore "Life Elevated with Cathay".