Goleman Gear 'steps up to combat workplace safety issues'

Friday, 19 August, 2022 - 11:31

Goleman Gear this week launched a major workplace safety promotion, offering more than $500k of state-of-the-art PPE and safety gear at cost.

The company is on a mission to tackle New Zealand’s poor workplace safety record, with a limited time at-cost offer, while stocks last, on a huge range of safety gear from the basics of gloves and clothing to more advanced equipment such as harnesses, abseiling hardware, and height safety gear.

National PPE Manager David Melse says effective PPE and safety gear is the first line of defence in coming home safe each day.

"Latest Worksafe NZ figures show the odds are not great for Kiwis at work, with 63 accident-based fatalities in the year to January 2022, and more than 30,000 injuries resulting in substantial time off work between November 2020 and October 2021," he says.

In addition, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) estimates that falls from height alone cost the New Zealand economy more than $24 million a year.

"You can’t put a price tag on a human life, so it makes sense to invest in protective equipment of the highest standard. This promotion is our way of doing our bit to help - and it’s a rare opportunity to get fully kitted out at a fraction of the retail price," Melse says.

Goleman Gear hand select world-renowned brands such as German-owned Skylotec that pass and, in some cases, exceed the relevant legislative standards required in New Zealand.

The company also prides itself on sustainability and environmental consciousness, with CEO, Joel Matsis stating: "We stand by our quality products, and provide recyling services once your PPE has reached the end of its life, helping you close the loop on sustainability goals."

Goleman Gear is also currently in talks with a number of sustainable PPE manufacturers to further enhance its product offerings.