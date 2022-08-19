Director workshop targeted to grow local talent - North King Country Development Trust

Friday, 19 August, 2022 - 14:31

The North King Country Development Trust (NKCDT) today announced an exciting new initiative, set to offer budding Directors from across the northern part of The Lines Company (TLC) network the opportunity to boost their boardroom skills.

Supported by TLC, NKCDT are seeking expressions of interest from keen local Directors looking to boost their governance capability.

Waitomo Mayor and NKCDT Board member, John Robertson, says he’s excited about the new initiative which is set to bolster the region’s boardrooms.

"There are a host of talented people sitting around boardroom tables in the region. We want to help complement their existing skills so they can be more effective in their roles - which we hope in turn will help to grow the local economy," said Robertson.

A workshop run by the New Zealand Institute of Directors (NZIoD) is set to provide participants with essential governance skills aimed at gaining a confident grasp of board relationships, robust processes, good decision-making, and the main elements of board operations.

NKCDT Chair Kyle Barnes is enthusiastic about the event, saying "we’re thrilled to be behind this initiative helping to grow local governance talent."

"The workshop is aimed to build skills such as relationship management, understanding charters and trust deeds, preparing for meetings, culture, and governance. Skills and understanding which we want to help grow in the region."

The one-day course facilitated by experience trainer Susan Huria, covers the roles and responsibilities of the board and directors across a range of governance settings. Content covered includes governance, legal, and regulatory essentials; Board charters, the role of the board, culture and ethics, and board composition; Board protocols, meetings, and papers; and Board and management relationships and succession planning.

TLC will also facilitate an introductory session on decarbonisation, a hot topic on most business radars as we head towards the Governments NetZero2050 targets.

"Being greener, reducing emissions, and helping our customers decarbonise are just a few of the levers we’re looking to pull as we help to shape the future of a decarbonised energy sector," said TLC acting CE, Mike Fox.

"We’re looking forward to sharing some of our learnings with workshop participants and answering questions around what we believe the future of energy supply to the region will look like."

NKCDT invite registrations from local directors and board members embarking on a governance career and senior executives who want to work with their boards more effectively. The $1,000 cost per person is 80% subsidised by the Trust, with attendees paying the balance ($200).

The full-day workshop will take place on Wednesday, 5 October at the Les Munro Centre in Te KÅ«iti. Expressions of interest for this limited capacity event are due no later than Wednesday, 31 August 2022.

Åtorohanga Mayor Max Baxter encouraged prospective workshop participants to "jump at the opportunity."

"It’s not often that events like this are run specifically for our local business community.

"What better way for our local directors to develop their skills and experience."

To find out more or to register, visit: https://www.nkcdt.co.nz/