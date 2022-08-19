BNZ offers support to flood and weather affected customers

Friday, 19 August, 2022 - 16:35

With the ongoing severe weather events across the West Coast and top of the South Island, BNZ is offering an assistance package to its affected customers.

The package is available immediately and includes:

Ability to defer Scheduled Principal Repayments on home lending facilities for up to three months on a case-by-case basis

Access to overdrafts for temporary Agri, Business, and Commercial customers up to $100,000, with no application fee. Standard interest rates and credit criteria applies.

Access to temporary overdrafts for Small Business customers up to $10,000 with no application fee. Standard interest rates and credit criteria applies.

Miles Arulambalam, BNZ Head of Top of the South Island, says, "These are challenging times for our community. BNZ wants to support our customers and help them navigate through the pressures brought on by this extreme weather event.

"We are offering affected customers temporary overdraft facilities and the ability to defer loan repayments, which should provide immediate relief and give them the capacity to focus on the bigger issues they’re dealing with right now.

"We can also explore a range of other options for customers who are facing hardship, so we strongly encourage our customers to get in touch so we can see how we can help," he says.

Agribusiness and Business customers should contact their BNZ Partner directly, all other customers can use BNZ digital services or call 03 313 9855 or 0800 ASK BNZ.

This support is available until 30 September 2022.