ASURE Accommodation Group Shareholding sale - ASURE

Friday, 19 August, 2022 - 18:16

ASURE founders and managing team Doug Robinson and Dorothy Nolan have made the decision to retire and in doing so have sold their shares in the business to Motive Group. This share sale results in the Motive team taking over the day to day management of ASURE and its member marketing and distribution channels from 1st September 2022.

Incoming Managing Director Adam Cunningham is humbled that the outgoing founders approached Motive for this change. "Dorothy and Doug have grown a very unique kiwi brand along with fellow members of ASURE. It’s a brand that has real values and focus on member success equally with guest experience. Our job is to keep that focus and also hopefully add some benefit for members".

ASURE represents just under 40 accommodation properties across New Zealand and works to profile its members, add value to guest experience and create partnerships that help both.