'KitKat gives the planet a break with New Zealand first'

Monday, 22 August, 2022 - 14:49

The KitKat team has made a significant change to its packaging, announcing the four finger chocolate bar is now wrapped using 30% recycled content.

This New Zealand-first packaging is part of the KitKat team’s bid to give the planet a break. The move will see more than 40 million 45g KitKat bars across Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia packed in the 30% recycled plastic wrapper in the next year, cutting virgin plastic use by around 250,000m2. That’s enough to cover more than 200 x50m swimming pools.

Nestlé New Zealand CEO Jennifer Chappell said "While most people are familiar with bottles made with recycled plastic, soft plastic packaging made with recycled food grade material is a newer breakthrough. We’ve been searching high and low to find as much of this material as we can from our suppliers to make this possible in Aotearoa New Zealand."

She continued "The wrapper will continue to keep KitKat fingers crisp and fresh - so chocolate lovers can continue to enjoy their breaks, while we focus on giving the planet a break."

Nestlé Oceania Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Margaret Stuart said the company was on a mission to cut its virgin plastic use by a third by 2025.

She continued "We hope this wrapper does more than just reduce virgin plastic use. We hope it’s a reminder of the importance of recycling your packaging to give it another life. That starts today with recycling your wrappers in the Love NZ Soft Plastics Recycling bins. We’d love to see a future where we can create true circularity so New Zealand’s own waste soft plastic can be turned back into soft plastic food packaging."

The newly packaged KitKat 45g will be available in supermarkets nationwide from the end of August 2022. Nestlé plans to introduce soft plastic wrappers with recycled content to further product ranges as global packaging availability increases. Head to www.kitkat.com.au/givetheplanetabreak for more information. KitKat fans can recycle their wrappers through Love NZ Soft Plastics Recycling bins at supermarkets and other stores.