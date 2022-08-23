Vertical farming technology 'paves way for winter strawberries'

Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 - 07:18

New Zealand vertical farming company, 26 Seasons, has just released its first crop of locally grown, pesticide-free strawberries to select retailers in one of the wettest winters on record. Thanks to its pioneering vertical farming technology, it is one of just a few companies globally that can produce this tricky-to-grow fruit year-round.

26 Seasons premium super-sweet strawberries are grown sustainably in the company’s new flagship vertical farm, its largest yet. The 1,350 square metre industrial site in Foxton is capable of producing one million punnets of the freshest, sweetest, spray-free strawberries annually. The controlled indoor environment removes external factors like weather, seasonality, pests and disease and mimics perfect strawberry growing conditions 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year.

The achievement marks the latest milestone in the company’s growth, which began in 2017 with an indoor vertical farm in a former Wellington nightclub and expanded last year to include an indoor vertical farm in a converted warehouse in Penrose, Auckland. Both are dedicated to growing microgreens.

Grant Leach, 26 Seasons CEO, says in New Zealand vertically farmed food can play an important role in supplementing traditional farming practices to satisfy consumer demand for seasonal produce year-round. Rather than importing strawberries from around the world over winter, New Zealanders can now enjoy locally grown fresh fruit that is full of flavour and free from pesticides - good news considering strawberries top the EWG’s dirty dozen list of pesticide-contaminated produce.

"We can make the off-season in season, all year long. As well as supplying locally grown produce outside of traditional growing seasons, vertical farming is a viable solution to the growing issue of food security," says Leach.

"Whether it is weather events affecting crop yields, or world events disrupting global food supply chains, food supply resilience is increasingly important," he says. "Using our indoor grow technology to eliminate the impact of external factors including seasons, climate, disease and pests and controlling variables such as light, water and nutrients enables a consistent high-quality product with superior yields all produced with a lighter environmental footprint."

26 Seasons strawberries are grown under a proprietary, high-tech lighting system in vertically stacked beds. Natural predators are introduced to control any pests and bees are used to pollinate the flowers. Water is recycled with just a fraction used (approximately 95% less) compared with outdoor farms and because there is no soil, there is no erosion or nutrient leaching. Being able to establish indoor vertical farms closer to consumers and produce seasonal favourites out of season, means fresher products and reduced food miles compared with imported products.

"Our vertically-farmed strawberries are juicy, sweet, pesticide-free and picked when ripe, smelling and tasting just as delicious in the middle of winter as they will do in the height of summer," says Leach. "We are experimenting with tweaks to our lighting system allowing us to ‘dial up’ sweetness and colour."

New World Thorndon owner Reese Drake says the new locally-grown premium strawberries are proving a hit with customers. "It’s fantastic to have the option to access strawberries out of season. Being able to cater to customers’ needs year round is innovation at its finest."

The global vertical farming market size was valued at USD 4.34 billion in 2021, up from just over US$1b in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 33.02 billion by 2030. [i] 26 Seasons is currently seeking investment through a capital raise to support its growth plans, including expanding its footprint in New Zealand through a second indoor vertical strawberry farm, and entering the South East Asian market where there is a known demand for premium strawberries year-round.

"We have a pilot programme planned in Singapore, and we are looking to establish a 100,000+ plant capacity indoor vertical farm in South East Asia, a region where high humidity makes strawberries tricky to grow outdoors," says Leach.

Leach says unlike other Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) operations, 26 Seasons’ is comparatively modest in terms of capital investment required and provides excellent returns in a relatively short period of time.

"Our proprietary controlled environment grow system can be established quickly which means we can pop up indoor vertical farms in or near cities around the world where land and locally produced food is scarce. For instance, our strawberry technology can go from empty warehouse to the first harvest of strawberries just a few months later," says Leach.

And while the company may have conquered microgreens and strawberries, it is already looking at other varieties.

"We are currently working with Plant and Food and Venture Fruit looking at other fruits and vegetables we can sustainably produce out of season with trials underway soon," says Leach.