Susan Peterson to join Mercury Board

Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 - 09:37

Experienced director and business leader Susan Peterson has been appointed to the Mercury board effective 1 September 2022.

Susan Peterson is currently the Chair of Vista Group, and is an Independent Director of Xero, Arvida and Craigs Investment Partners. She is also a Trustee on the Board of Global Women.

Mercury Chair, Prue Flacks, said she was to delighted to welcome Susan to the Mercury Board.

"Susan has a particular interest in helping companies drive growth through technology, innovative customer solutions and organisational culture. That is enabled by her strong commercial background across a range of industries, at both governance and executive level."

Susan’s appointment follows the appointment of Lorraine Witten, announced earlier this month.

Ms Flacks said these appointments come as the Board furthers appropriate succession plans to balance current and future governance needs.

"We must ensure our Board, over time, continues to have the capability and experience needed to oversee Mercury’s complex business. Susan and Lorraine will add significant commercial and governance experience, positioning the Mercury Board well for the medium term."

Susan has been a director of Trustpower, ASB Bank, Property for Industry, The New Zealand Merino Company and Compac Sorting Solutions. She has been a Tribunal member on the New Zealand Markets Disciplinary Tribunal, a Ministerial Appointee to the National Advisory Council for the Employment of Women, a member of the Board of IHC and was a finalist in the Women of Influence Awards in 2014.

Mercury’s Board has determined that Susan Peterson is an Independent Director for the purposes of the NZX Listing Rules.

Under Mercury’s constitution, Ms Peterson is required to retire at the next Annual Shareholders’ Meeting in September 2022 and stand for election by shareholders at that meeting.