Acting CFO Announced

Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 - 10:07

Fonterra today announced that Chris Rowe will become its Acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to replace current CFO Marc Rivers who is leaving the Co-op at the end of 2022.

Chief Executive Miles Hurrell says that Chris has worked for Fonterra since 1988. He has undertaken a number of commercial and finance leadership roles, and is currently the Co-op’s Group Finance Director.

"Chris is a highly competent leader, who has considerable knowledge of the Co-op and the management of its physical and financial portfolios, as well as its mergers and acquisitions.

"I am pleased that Chris has agreed to act as our CFO, and he will continue to provide strong direction and leadership while we continue our recruitment process for a permanent CFO. The recruitment process for a permanent CFO is well underway and I hope to announce the successful candidate in the coming months," says Mr Hurrell.

Chris will join the Fonterra Management Team as the Acting CFO from 1 October 2022, and current CFO Marc Rivers will move into the role of Strategic Advisor to the CEO from 1 October 2022 until his departure from the Co-op.