Certified Management Accountants Institute - ICMA NZ

Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 - 16:37

A new professional body The Institute of Certified Management Accountants of New Zealand will be launched at the Sofitel in Auckland at the Gala Dinner on the 26th of August 2022, by its Global President, Prof Brendan O’Connell.

ICMA(NZ) is now the only professional body specialising in management accounting in New Zealand.

The five-stages of ICMA(NZ)’s education program has already been approved by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA). These five five-stages lead to the ICMA(NZ)’s Certified Management Accountant (CMA) credential which has been assessed for equivalency by the NZQA on the New Zealand Qualifications Framework (NZQF) at the Level 9 (Master’s Degree Level).

The new professional body already has over 100 members in New Zealand, with another 65 undertaking its flagship CMA program. Its global reach via associated professional bodies is over 20,000 members in 90 countries.

At the Gala Dinner, a number of senior professors at New Zealand universities will be inducted as Fellow members. Those personally attending will be Prof Julie Harrison (Auckland); Prof Umesh Sharma (Waikato); Prof Richard Fisher (Canterbury); Prof Anil Narayan (AUT) and Prof Paul Rouse (Auckland). Those inducted in-absentia will be Prof Carolyn Fowler (VUT), Prof Beverley Lord and Prof Chris Akroyd (Canterbury); and Dr Claire Beattie (Lincoln).

The Keynote address titled, "Cost of Life: Air, Water and Food" will be delivered by Professor Janek Ratnatunga.

Over 80 attendees from all over New Zealand will participate at this important event for the Management Accounting profession.