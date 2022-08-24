Ready. Set. Rockit. Back to School - Rockit Global

Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 - 11:15

Innovative snack sized apple company, Rockit Global is gearing up to Rockit Back to School with millions of consumers in its most global campaign to date. This builds on the Ready. Set. Rockit. campaign, which has driven a 21 percent jump in sales volume across global markets (2022 vs 2021).

From the Middle East to Southeast Asia to the USA, Rockit is fueling families with a hit of natural energy, Vitamin C and fibre as they Rockit back to school, work or play.

Rockit Market Manager for the Middle East, Ziad El Chawa says Rockit - which is sold in 30 countries worldwide - is in the midst of a strong growth curve in the Middle East. "Sales volume for the entire region is up 36 percent, and in Saudi Arabia alone, sales have climbed a massive 140 percent (2022 vs 2021).

"Momentum from the highly engaging Ready. Set. Rockit. campaign is set to continue this growth, attracting millions of new Rockit consumers during the peak Back to School sales period. Rockit will have a significant presence instore with high energy, gamified point of sale displays and targeted tasting moments - with Covid-safe sample boxes - building connection to the Rockit brand and driving consumer demand," says Ziad.

The compelling instore activations will be supported by new giftboxes containing five Rockit packs - perfect for weekdays - and extensive digital activity including social media, e-commerce promotions and competitions.

Annabel Hall, Rockit Global Digital Manager says Rockit is an apple brand that thinks and acts differently, which is the key to its growing global success.

"In a campaign first, Rockit is running an e-sampling promotion where 6,000 Rockit samples will be included in e-commerce deliveries from our retail partner, MAF Carrefour. We have an 86 percent conversion rate from trial to frequent purchase, so this is an innovative new way to get Rockit in front of more consumers to drive sales.

"For the first time, we are also connecting the campaign point of sale with digital activity through a competition - with a dedicated microsite - with a goal of increasing repeat purchase," she says.

Rockit consumers can upload their receipt for a chance to win one of 20 prizes including FitBits, backpacks or skateboards, with key Rockit retailers in the Middle East running the competition during the campaign period (19 August - 21 September).

"We’ve worked really hard to pack a punch during this peak consumer period, developing a world-leading marketing campaign that supports our ambition to be the world’s most loved apple brand," concludes Ziad. "It’s just another step in Rockit’s journey towards sharing 400 million of our incredibly delicious and nutritious snack sized apples with the world by 2025."

www.rockitapple.com