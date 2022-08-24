Booking.com celebrates rainbow communities return to travel in Aotearoa

Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 - 11:22

‘Travel’ and its connotations should usually denote positive experiences, adventure and enjoyment. Yet for many Kiwi LGBTIQ+ travellers, the reality of travelling can often paint a very different picture, as more than half (61%) have experienced less than welcoming experiences on their journeys.

With international travel now resuming, a new study conducted amongst LGBTIQ+ travellers across 25 countries including Aotearoa, reveals that a destination’s acceptance of the rainbow community sits at the heart of many LGBTIQ+ travel decisions.

Destinations such as Queenstown, which has been celebrating LGBTIQ+ pride for over a decade with its annual Winter Pride festivities, offers a place for rainbow travellers to be their authentic selves. This is important for the three in five (58%) of Kiwi LGBTIQ+ travellers who say they are more likely to travel to a destination that celebrates its local LGBTIQ+ communities and history.

While LGBTIQ+ travellers seek community connection, they also look to local businesses and brands that support and recognise the need for inclusive experiences. More than half of LGBTIQ+ travellers (58%) are more likely to seek out attractions or activities that are tailored to rainbow communities.

Booking.com ‘Proud Portraits’

To celebrate travelling proud as New Zealand opens its borders and welcomes visitors from all corners of the globe, Booking.com is returning to Winter Pride this year with ‘Proud Portraits’. Popping up at two events, the Pride Colour Run and Propaganda Snowball, award-winning queer photographer, Becki Moss will capture travellers celebrating their most authentic selves at custom Winter Pride photo stations.

Festival goers can pick-up a ‘Proud Portrait’ in print and digital versions of their Pride celebrations for a koha or eftpos donation. All proceeds from the campaign will be matched by Booking.com and donated in support of OutLine Aotearoa, providing nationwide, free and confidential support for rainbow communities.

Attendees of Winter Pride will find Becki Moss and ‘Proud Portraits’ at:

Pride Colour Run - The Remarkables, Ice Bar, from 1 to 3pm on Friday, 2 September as part of the Propaganda Snowball - Queenstown Memorial Centre, from 9 to midnight on Saturday, 3 September

A more inclusive travel experience for everyone

Booking.com’s research showed almost half (47%) of travellers research accommodations, brands and experiences ahead of booking to understand the role they play in supporting LGBTIQ+ communities, and that research leads to two thirds (60%) who are more likely to book with businesses and brands that are making an effort to do so.

Recognising the important role properties play in providing a more inclusive experience, Booking.com began paving the way for everyone to Travel Proud with the launch of Booking.com’s Proud Hospitality training programme in August 2021. More than 1,000 properties across Australia and New Zealand are now being recognised for their inclusive hospitality efforts with a Travel Proud badge on Booking.com

"At Booking.com, we believe everyone should be able to experience the world as themselves, always. That’s why we’re pleased to once again partner with Winter Pride in celebration and recognition of LGBTIQ+ travellers and to be working together to create experiences where all are welcome." says Arjan Dijk, CMO and Senior Vice President at Booking.com.

‘Proud Portraits’ is Booking.com’s way of celebrating the return to travel for rainbow communities whilst supporting the much needed services of Outline Aotearoa"

"From taking the time to unwind to experiencing different cultures, travellers from LGBTIQ+ communities ultimately want the same as everyone else when it comes to travelling and the industry needs to make welcoming experiences the norm for everyone - no matter who they love, how they identify or where they come from. We hope to lead a more inclusive industry and drive wider change that will create more welcoming experiences for everyone," says Dijk.