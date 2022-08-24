Fidelity Life revives financial relief offer for flood-hit South Island customers.

Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 - 11:25

New Zealand’s largest locally owned and operated life insurer, Fidelity Life, is again helping its customers affected by this month’s flooding in the South Island with a special financial relief offer.

From today, Fidelity Life customers who are facing financial hardship as a direct result of this month’s flooding can apply to have their premiums temporarily waived for three months, with the potential to extend for a further three months, without affecting their insurance protection.

Fidelity Life Chief Customer Officer, Peter Doherty, says the company feels for its South Island customers, and hopes this offer will help ease some of the stress as the impact of the wild weather puts further financial pressure on their livelihoods.

"We’re here to protect New Zealanders’ way of life and that means being there for our customers through thick and thin. It’s been an extremely challenging time for the rural sector, especially as similar events took place only six months ago, with many still recovering from shortages of livestock feed and crop washouts.

"Our heart goes out to those affected and we encourage anyone who’s been impacted to reach out to their adviser and see how we can help."

Customers in the South Island with Fidelity Life policies should contact their financial adviser or Fidelity Life on 0800 203 750 or assistance@fidelitylife.co.nz for more information about the offer.

"It’s important that customers maintain their cover, even when times are tough, as it can offer long term financial security for their family and their business This offer is a small way we can help our South Island customers get through this with one less thing to worry about", Peter concludes.