Public Trust announces new General Manager CTS

Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 - 13:52

Public Trust announces new General Manager, Corporate Trustee Services Public Trust has announced the appointment of David Callanan as its new General Manager Corporate Trustee Services (CTS).

David joined Public Trust in 2019, when the organisation brought together their legal and governance, and risk and compliance functions under his leadership as Chief Legal and Risk Officer.

David’s depth of experience and leadership in risk, assurance, compliance, regulatory and legal disciplines, combined with his previous work in the retirement savings, professional services, and insurance sectors, and ongoing advocacy for good governance, means that his skills and experience are well aligned to the CTS role.

As a highly experienced executive leader, David is adept at working in challenging and complex environments and has demonstrated effective engagement across a broad range of industry, government and regulatory stakeholders.

Says CEO Glenys Talivai: "David’s passion for ensuring organisations balance their financial performance, customer and people outcomes whilst carefully considering and mitigating key risks, means he will continue to add value to Public Trust through our important work as a supervisor, custodian and trustee for some of New Zealand’s largest fund managers and retirement villages.

"Under his leadership, the CTS team will continue to evolve our supervision approach and focus on engaging and contributing to the industry in a way that gives investors confidence in our financial markets."

David’s appointment to the GM CTS role takes effect immediately.

David’s previous role of Chief Legal and Risk Officer at Public Trust is currently being filled by Brad St Clair in an acting capacity.