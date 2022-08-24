Dairy and Business Owners Group confirm talks to form wholesaler

Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 - 16:52

The Dairy and Business Owners’ Group confirms it is in talks to access lower cost grocery goods as a business-to-business wholesaler.

"Our ambition is to make dairies cost competitive that is as good for consumers as it will be for the environment and for the future of dairies," says Sunny Kaushal, Chair of the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group.

"We can’t go into detail as we are in sensitive negotiations but it will be a significant leap for the dairy sector.

"With colleagues who sell meat, fruit/vegetables and baked goods, we have all the features of a super-market that is local. Being local means a huge saving in emissions too.

"Dairies are often the last shop standing so are vital to communities. It’s no secret we’re under the gun from the government’s plans for smoked tobacco. This currently accounts for half of our sales which is why we were quick out of the starting blocks in talking wholesale so we can diversify what we sell.

"But to do that we need a transition period as we've just submitted on the Smoked Products Bill. We cited our work in wholesale as the reason why. We know where we need to get to and the opening up of wholesale provides it, but you need time to assemble the offer then get dairies on board.

"The legislation that Minister Clark spoke about today won’t also be in the place till the end of the year that is when the Smoked Products Bill is also due to be passed. You could say it’s one step forward on wholesale but one step back with smoked products.

"Time is what we need so that we can get a compelling wholesale offer out there without sacrificing businesses in the meantime. Watch this space," Mr Kaushal said.