Alister Lawrence appointed to BRANZ Board

BRANZ Chair, Nigel Smith announced today the appointment of Alister Lawrence to the BRANZ Group Board of Directors. Alister will sit alongside seven other directors on the Board.

"BRANZ is committed to fostering a building system that delivers better outcomes for all in Aotearoa New Zealand. Our ambition for the sector and our passion for system transformation demand robust governance skills, informed by a knowledge of the construction sector. Alister will contribute significant expertise, insight and experience to the task.

"Alister has an Honours degree in Civil Engineering and a post graduate Diploma of Business Administration and is a Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Directors, with extensive governance experience. He brings diverse leadership experience in large Corporates, the Cooperative business model, private companies and Not For Profit Organisations across sectors covering healthcare, education, manufacturing, and building and construction.

We’re delighted to welcome Alister to the BRANZ Board," says Nigel.

Alister replaces John Brockies whose term expired on 31 July 2022. "We are grateful for the energy, intellectual challenge and passion for BRANZ’s work that John brought to the Board. We thank him for his contribution and wish him well in future endeavours," says Nigel.