oOh!media secures multi-centre deal with Kiwi Property for 10 year partnership

Thursday, 25 August, 2022 - 16:56

This morning oOh!media NZ and Kiwi Property have announced they have signed on for another 10 year partnership. The agreement cements oOh!’s position as New Zealand’s largest retail media provider. The multi-centre deal secures 10 centres across three regions in the country, including New Zealand’s largest shopping mall, Sylvia Park in Auckland.

oOh! and Kiwi Property have been working closely, mapping out the many exciting opportunities across Kiwi Property’s property portfolio. These include the new office building under construction at Sylvia Park, as well as the shopping centre’s highly successful level one expansion, ensuring oOh!media’s retail network has the best positioning and targeting within centres for advertisers.

oOh!media General Manager, Nick Vile says, "oOh!media has had a long-standing, solid partnership with Kiwi Property for more than 15 years, so to have this deal locked in for another 10 years further strengthens our relationship and demonstrates the trust we have in one another to provide the best possible results for both parties involved. There’s still a huge opportunity for growth for both oOh! and Kiwi Property and we are excited to navigate the next 10 years alongside one another."

Sharmian White, Senior Leasing Manager at Kiwi Property adds, "We’re pleased to be extending our partnership with oOh!media as our retail media provider. We are focused on providing new and innovative opportunities for advertisers to reach the millions of customers who visit our centres every year and look forward to working with oOh!media to deliver on this ambition."

oOh! is the market leader in the retail space within New Zealand, being present across 55 centres within the country and reaching 2.5 million Kiwis per month.