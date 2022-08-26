Flaxmere New World has Resource Consent

Friday, 26 August, 2022 - 10:40

The construction of a brand-new New World in Flaxmere is now one step closer, with Foodstuffs North Island receiving Resource Consent for the project. Foodstuffs North Island is a cooperative of 350 local grocers who individually own and operate New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores in communities around the North Island, employing over 24,000 people. Nick Hanson, General Manager of Property at Foodstuffs North Island said: "Our stores are proudly 100% locally owned and operated and we’re committed to investing in communities across the North Island. This brand-new New World will provide a world-class in-store shopping experience and fresh foods offering, while catering to the unique needs of the Flaxmere community."

The news was warmly received by Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst. "The development of retail in Flaxmere, particularly a new supermarket, is an integral part of our plans for Flaxmere."

She said a new supermarket had been on the Flaxmere community’s wish list for a very long time, featuring in successive Flaxmere Community Plans. "As part of our housing development in Flaxmere, we have been able to complete successful negotiations with Foodstuffs to buy a portion of the area for the new supermarket and related retail. I’m very pleased that between Hastings District Council and Foodstuffs we have been able to achieve such a positive result."

Mr Hanson said Foodstuffs had been wanting to further invest in the Flaxmere community for some time and the development of a brand-new New World would be a great addition to all the work currently underway in the area.

At 1900sqm, the New World will be larger than the existing store, which is leased from third party landlords.

More . . .

The brand-new New World will provide employment and career opportunities for up to 80 locals including experts in fresh foods, produce, butchery, bakery, seafood, and deli.

By the numbers:

$21m dollar investment from Foodstuffs North Island

1900sqm - larger than the existing store

At least 15 new roles, with 80 employment opportunities available

$100m investment by Foodstuffs North Island in building and transforming co-op stores each year.

Link to original announcement - https://www.nzherald.co.nz/hawkes-bay-today/news/local-focus-flaxmere-to-get-new-shopping-centre-and-supermarket/PSJ324SQDDXEGDUQHAPRHDLZLE/