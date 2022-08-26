Support Trail Fund by bidding on a Limited Edition Specialized Levo

|
As you may be aware, we have already given a Limited Edition Specialized Soil Searching Levo away to one of the nations best trail builders... but now is your chance to nab one for yourself. We are going to auction off "The Mountain Guardian" through Trade Me, where we will be donating all of our proceeds towards Trail Fund NZ.
