Driving the future of mobility - Milner Motors

Monday, 29 August, 2022 - 08:35

Life just got a little easier for Kiwis living with disabilities thanks to New Zealand’s leading mobility vehicle specialist.

For decades Rod Milner Motors has played a pivotal role in helping those with disabilities and their families get back on the road. Now, they’ve upped the ante with a new name, a new wheelchair friendly showroom, and a unique offering of services that cement their place as the country’s only mobility solutions one-stop-shop.

Recently rebranded as Milner Mobility, the family-owned Licensed Motor Vehicle Dealer opens a brand-new showroom at 9 Pacific Rise Mount Wellington on Monday 5 September. Purpose-designed for optimum wheelchair access, it is indoors, with ample space between display vehicles, spacious seating areas and multiple accessible bathrooms. Better still, all their services - from onsite adaption to service, sales and rental divisions - are now all under one roof.

According to General Manager Darren Milner, the new dealership better reflects not just the Milner Mobility brand, but also their vision to give people independence and assist as many families as possible into mobility vehicles.

"We’re extremely proud of our input into the expansion of options for people needing specialised vehicles and we set ourselves apart by offering the widest range of high-quality mobility vehicles in New Zealand at the best price," says Darren.

While Aotearoa has other adaption or mobility rental companies, none offer the full end to end service that Milner Mobility provides. And that ‘service’ extends well beyond what most of us would imagine.

"We introduced factory-built ramp vehicles and have been offering specialist new vehicles from the UK since 2019," explains Darren, who travelled to England to find alternative solutions to New Zealand’s traditional offerings.

"We’ve always felt that converting ‘tradie’ vans is not the best outcome for mobility transport and that vehicles should be inclusive and refined."

And when it comes to onsite vehicle adaption, Milner Mobility continues to blaze a trail.

"We’ve done just about everything from a brand-new Porsche and Teslas to golf carts and farm utility vehicles. We once widened a golf cart to enable wheelchair transport around a remote South Island lodge, we’ve converted a modern luxury VW Ute to accommodate two wheelchair users together, we’ve fitted hand controls for a jet sprint boat and multiple race cars. The possibilities really are endless," says Darren.

Founded in 1982, initially as a Japanese car importer, the company took a new direction 27 years ago when founder Rod Milner’s late wife, Darren’s mum, needed wheelchair assistance. The high-quality mobility options in Japan were not available in New Zealand, so Rod decided to import a couple. They sold like hot cakes, and a business with a new purpose was born, gaining more traction in 2014 when Darren joined the company, bringing with him a wealth of engineering and electrical skills.

A new name and new premises are not all that’s in the pipeline for Milner Mobility. The business also has plans to expand their mobility rental fleet - currently offered in Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin - and are looking to open a South Island centre.

With electric vehicles taking the world by storm, Daren says there’s plenty more to look forward to.

"We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of any new developments. The current trend towards electric and hybrid vehicles and the future prospect of driverless cars are an exciting time for the vehicle industry.

"Milner Mobility plans to be market leaders and to make this technology a reality for New Zealanders looking for accessible vehicle solutions."