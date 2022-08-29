Bremworth tracking ahead of plan, continuing profit improvement

Monday, 29 August, 2022 - 09:42

Carpet and rug manufacturer, Bremworth Limited (NZX: BRW) has today announced its audited results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022 (FY22), which has seen Bremworth emerge from a "transformational" year with a 29% increase in NPAT to $2.2m and a continued commitment to grow demand for New Zealand wool.

The results announcement and investor presentation can be viewed here: https://www.nzx.com/announcements/397778.

In summary:

Highlights for the year ended 30 June 2022:

Financial and strategic progress ahead of transformation plan EBITDA of $4.9m with 44% increase in normalised EBITDA [1] Net Profit After Tax (NPAT) up 29% to $2.2 million, with 325% increase in normalised NPAT1 FY22 focus on structural improvements driving operational efficiencies and benefits Continued brand evolution with focus on premium residential consumer Growing demand for rugs Strong growth from Elco Direct wool buying business with increase in revenue and average sell price Robust balance sheet providing a strong platform to continue executing the strategy

The structural transformation undertaken in the last year is one of the essential planks of Bremworth’s strategy to profitably grow the business.

Strong revenue growth is expected across Australasia as educated consumers begin to move away from synthetic carpets which are essentially plastic, and towards more natural, high performing wool alternatives. With wool estimated to represent approximately 15% of the carpet market, there is an enormous opportunity to rebuild wool’s share.

Strong residential construction is expected to continue and Bremworth’s healthy inventory position means it is well positioned to deliver highly desirable carpets and rugs for both new builds and existing homes.

George Adams, Chairman: "The move by Bremworth to shift to 100% New Zealand wool fibres has led a movement in the flooring industry towards natural materials. The structural transformation undertaken in the last year is one of the essential planks of our strategy to profitably grow our business. We are heading into the new financial year with a stronger operating platform, continued consumer demand and a focus on driving sales of our beautiful Bremworth carpets and rugs. We look forward to adding value for our shareholders, staff, and consumers."

[1] EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and is a non-GAAP measure. FY21 normalised EBITDA and normalised NPAT excluded net gain on sale and leaseback of property of $2.6m and restructuring costs of $(1.3)m whereas FY22 normalised NPAT includes a normalised tax charge of $0.5m.