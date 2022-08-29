'Empowering indigenous private sector through e-Commerce'

Monday, 29 August, 2022 - 15:07

The Blue Pacific continent is home to some of the world's most beautiful beaches, pristine waters, and spectacular volcanic landscapes, with an abundance of natural resources.

However, our region faces the threat and impacts of climate change, pollution, habitat loss, unemployment, poverty, and inequality. Such challenges stifle the implementation of innovative strategies to address such constraints.

Responding to these challenges to empower our people with new skills training in digital trade, Pacific Trade Invest NZ (PTI NZ) and Ka Hao Indigenous eCommerce (Ka Hao) have come together to support Indigenous SMEs reach new markets, expand their customer bases, and generally achieve prosperity through an interactive online e-Commerce programme.

Kyle O'Keefe, Ka Hao's Business Development Manager, says, "We are excited to enter into this partnership with Pacific Trade Invest NZ. Their legacy in the Blue Pacific is amazing; they have a proven track record of developing Pacific businesses to achieve export capability. Considering their reach and connections with Pacific SMEs and our e-Commerce expertise and track record in training Indigenous people, it made good sense for us to partner with an agency such as PTI NZ.

Kyle believes forging a network of peers and experts is pivotal to supporting the needs of Indigenous entrepreneurs in the Pacific. He explained, "We at Ka Hao [through the Ka Hao eCommerce programme] use an innovative and adaptive approach towards supporting Indigenous communities worldwide. We look forward to working together with PTI NZ and building upon our efforts to empower Indigenous peoples. "

The Ka Hao e-Commerce programme will involve workshops, peer learning led by Ka Hao’s network of e-Commerce experts through a systems-based approach to website build, maintenance, marketing, driving traffic, managing customer base, reaching new markets, managing online sales, and much more.

Reflecting on the Regional E-commerce Strategy, Glynis Miller, Trade Commissioner, PTI NZ said, "Opportunities such as this don’t come often, and when they do, the onus is on us as an agency of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat to align ourselves with partners who bring solutions to the region - solutions such as e-Commerce skills development is so needed."

"Fostering a vibrant private sector is important." The Trade Commissioner added that it is a first for the Blue Pacific, "On this front, PTI NZ is very pleased to partner with Ka Hao to bring this exciting programme to the region."

Ka Hao is an Indigenous not-for-profit enterprise with a successful track record of providing eCommerce education to Indigenous entrepreneurs. Their vision is to improve the lives of 10 million Indigenous people worldwide through e-Commerce.

"Ka Hao's training programme is growing so fast. It began in New Zealand several years ago and in one year expanded into 18 countries," Travis O’keefe, the founder of Ka Hao, said when describing the success of the programme.

"To top this off, the team's efforts recently won an Education New Zealand Innovation award and helped 260 Indigenous entrepreneurs grow their businesses. It is amazing the social impact a small group of people can have."