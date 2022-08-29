New World brings back fan favourite Little Garden

Monday, 29 August, 2022 - 16:11

Green fingered or not, Kiwis will be thrilled Little Garden is returning to New World stores this month with 24 New Zealand-propagated seeds to collect and easily grow at home.

Back for its fourth year, it’s the campaign that has rooted itself in the hearts, homes, and gardens up and down the country, it’s even got a dedicated Facebook community page followed by nearly 8,000 keen superfans.

New World shoppers and members of the Little Garden Community Group have eagerly awaited the campaign’s 2022 return after a massive 2020 with seed swaps facilitated, gardening tips exchanged, and bounties shared.

New World Marketing Manager Retail and Shopper Sarah Austin says they’ve been fielding questions from curious customers for months now, so the team is pleased to be able to share their eagerly anticipated secret with New World customers.

"There’s a real cult following around Little Garden and we’ve had people asking us since we wrapped 2020’s campaign when we’d be bringing it back, so it’s really exciting that we can finally share the news with our customers and Little Garden Community that Little Garden is back!"

Once again there are 24 fresh friends to meet and collect from Bonnie Broccoli and Remi Radish to Sefina Swede and Tui Thyme but this year, for the first time, all seeds included in Little Garden have been propagated right here in New Zealand from existing plants.

New World has worked with New Zealand company Egmont Seeds, to provide all collectable seeds meaning as they are planted in home vege gardens around Aotearoa they have started and finished their journey right here.

The campaign’s focus this year is on seasonality and encouraging customers to think about what’s in season for better value and a more varied healthy diet.

"We’re really lucky in New Zealand to have access to an abundance of wonderful produce, and we work particularly hard with our local suppliers to ensure we’re giving customers the best variety and quality available.

"We realise that it can be tricky to know what’s in season so in store we’re enlisting the help of our fresh friends to highlight the best seasonal produce. We’ll also be including a different herb or vege from our 24 Little Garden seedlings in our recipe of the week throughout the campaign to help customers try different ways to eat and enjoy the veges."

Sarah says she’s excited to see all the wonderful homegrown meals come out of this year’s Little Garden, with photos in the Facebook group showing overflowing home harvests.

"We think Little Garden is so special as it really does help all New Zealanders give growing a go - it’s not just for kids. All you really need are some pots, some water and a bit of sunlight and you can join the fun."

Customers will earn a free Little Garden Seedling Kit for every $40 spent during the promotion, whether online or in store. Keen collectors can also buy an A4-sized Little Garden collectors book for $2 while stocks last.