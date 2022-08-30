Kiwis get smart on household bills as cost of living bites - Canstar

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 - 10:32

The majority of Kiwis are confident they have enough home and contents insurance for major disasters, even as they look at ways to save, new research shows.

Canstar’s survey into home and contents insurance reveals our attitudes toward insurance as a household bill, as the cost of living crisis bites. Nearly 60% of Kiwis are confident they have enough house and contents insurance in place, but many are still looking at ways to manage the cost. More than a third of Kiwis say the insurance is in place only to cover a major disaster or accident. Notably, those in the regions were far more confident with their levels of insurance, while older New Zealanders were more actively looking at ways to save by, for example, increasing the excess to save on premiums.

The survey was done to find New Zealanders’ favourite home and contents insurance provider, which we’re thrilled to reveal is FMG, for the third time! FMG, a mutual which has a history dating back nearly 120 years, is particularly strong in the regions and with its customer relationships. It swept 5 stars in all Drivers of Satisfaction, a remarkable feat which was unmatched by any other provider surveyed. The main Drivers of Satisfaction for customers were customer service and value for money (coming in as equally important), followed by communication and comprehensiveness of cover.

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said the survey showed how much customers valued both their experience with the brand, and also the value they gained. He noted that Insurance is a household expenditure that can be managed in different ways, and at variable price points, and a customer needs to find the right fit for their particular circumstances.

"We’re seeing more active management of household finances by New Zealanders, which is great. The strains on households are very real, and can cause significant stress. Given the pressures coming from all sides - groceries, transport, mortgage rates - it’s near impossible to avoid higher household costs in our current environment. But Kiwis are finding ways to minimise expenditure in other areas, which will hopefully alleviate some stress. FMG’s high rating across service and value show it is absolutely offering what customers are looking for right now. It was a clear winner this year and we congratulate the team for their success."

Glenn Croasdale, Chief Client Officer for FMG, said: "We’re an organisation that likes to let our clients experience and advocacy do the talking for us, so it’s humbling to receive the Canstar award for customer satisfaction. As a mutual, owned by our members, we work hard to deliver consistently great service and value through our products and claims response. As such, I’d like to recognise and acknowledge the great work our employees do day-in and day-out to support clients with their insurance needs, and of course to be there when the unexpected happens.

"At the same time, we’d like to thank our clients who have put their trust in FMG for recognising us for this work. From everyone at FMG, thank you."

For further details please visit the Canstar NZ site here.