Innovative new exercise programme delivers fuel savings

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 - 10:31

Getting fit now goes hand in hand with saving dollars at the petrol pump thanks to a unique new initiative.

Innovative global fitness app WithU, which launches in New Zealand today, is partnering with AA Smartfuel to deliver fuel discounts to its cardholders.

WithU is a subscription-based exercise app designed for busy people who want support and motivation through their wellness journey. It contains a wide range of physical workouts and well-being programmes such as yoga and meditation.

WithU can be used indoors, outdoors, in the gym, with or without equipment, and offers content to suit all fitness abilities and preferences. The app coaches users through easy-to-follow audio workouts to provide a personal training experience and an interactive 3D avatar helps users follow the correct exercise form.

The exercise programmes have been designed by former Olympian and WithU founder, Tim Benjamin.

Katharine Holgate, WithU’s New Zealand agent, says the ‘sweat and save’ initiative stems from a joint mission to reduce the effects of growing household costs and encourage healthy exercise habits in the process.

"We are delighted to welcome AA Smartfuel on board as one of our first New Zealand partners. We all know fuel prices are creating a lot of pain in the pocket and we are looking forward to helping alleviate some pressure by delivering rewards for working out," says Katharine.

"WithU offers free access to hundreds of guided workouts across a large variety of categories so users can find what works for them. When paying via WithU Unlimited, it offers access to over 1000 workouts programmes which are created based on the goals our members set and workouts in programmes can be scheduled to be completed as and when it suits, with all the resources at your fingertips for support. The more you work out, the more you can save," continues Katharine.

AA Smartfuel’s co-founder, Ian Sutcliffe, says he is delighted to be adding WithU to AA Smartfuel’s diverse and popular group of retailers and service providers.

"Partnering with WithU will provide AA Members and AA Smartfuel card holders with an exceptional incentive to not only get fit and healthy but get their fuel costs down. WithU users can earn up to 10 cents off a litre of fuel each month to redeem at BP or GAS stations. Add this to other AA Smartfuel discounts and save big at the pump."

WithU’s monthly subscription fee is $14.99 and more information is available at https://withutraining.com/home/aa-smartfuel/